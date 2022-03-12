Italy seizes Russian oligarch’s €530M mega yacht

Italy’s monetary police pressure seized a €530-million superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, a spokesperson for the Italian authorities stated right this moment.

The vessel was seized on Friday within the northeastern port of Trieste. Called “SY A,” it’s among the many world’s largest.

Melnichenko is without doubt one of the oligarchs topic to sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the EU, he “belongs to the most influential circle of Russian businesspeople with close connections to the Russian Government.” As such, he’s “in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation.”

Brussels stated that “he is a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin and that he is supporting or implementing actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine.”

Following the adoption of EU sanctions, Rome has already seized yachts and villas belonging to shut associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin, comparable to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov’s Sardinian villa.