Italy, Spain consider joint gas pipeline project

Italian vitality infrastructure firm Snam has signed an

settlement with Spain’s vitality supplier Enagas to discover the

development of an offshore gasoline pipeline between the 2 international locations,

Snam, Europe’s main vitality pipeline operator, introduced the

transfer as European international locations are trying to find different gasoline

suppliers as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise.

Russia has been a significant provider of gasoline to European states.

Connecting Italy to Spain is critical, on condition that Spain has

the most important capability for re-gasifying liquefied pure gasoline (LNG)

within the European Union (EU).

But the nation’s pipeline reference to a lot of the remainder of

the EU is proscribed due to the excessive Pyrenees Mountains that kind

the border between Spain and France.

The deal between Snam and Enagas would work round that downside

by laying the pipeline beneath the Mediterranean Sea.