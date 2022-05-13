Italy, Spain consider joint gas pipeline project
Italian vitality infrastructure firm Snam has signed an
settlement with Spain’s vitality supplier Enagas to discover the
development of an offshore gasoline pipeline between the 2 international locations,
Trend studies citing
Xinhua.
Snam, Europe’s main vitality pipeline operator, introduced the
transfer as European international locations are trying to find different gasoline
suppliers as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise.
Russia has been a significant provider of gasoline to European states.
Connecting Italy to Spain is critical, on condition that Spain has
the most important capability for re-gasifying liquefied pure gasoline (LNG)
within the European Union (EU).
But the nation’s pipeline reference to a lot of the remainder of
the EU is proscribed due to the excessive Pyrenees Mountains that kind
the border between Spain and France.
The deal between Snam and Enagas would work round that downside
by laying the pipeline beneath the Mediterranean Sea.