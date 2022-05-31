Italy take on Argentina in the Finalissima at Wembley stadium | Inside UEFA

When Italy tackle Argentina on Wednesday, the 2 groups shall be competing for the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions trophy, which has undergone some important adjustments because it was first launched virtually 40 years in the past.

Weighing round 8.5kg and being 45cm in peak, the trophy is made out of brass and coated in silver plating. The majority of the trophy maintains its unique really feel, from when it was initially made forward of the primary version in 1985, which noticed France play Uruguay in Paris.





UEFA through Getty Images

However, the piece of silverware now has a brand new base, together with a darkish gray nickel-plating end, which helps to modernise a traditional trophy, whereas not altering its unique really feel. The design of the revamped trophy was undertaken by Valentina Losa.

The individuals

The showdown at Wembley stadium was agreed after UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding on 15 December 2021.

UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy will tackle Copa América victors Argentina. Italy booked their place by claiming the European crown final summer time, defeating England on penalties within the Wembley closing for his or her second continental title.

Argentina ended a 28-year look forward to a trophy by successful the 2021 Copa América, beating Brazil 1-0 within the decider to clinch a record-equalling fifteenth Copa América title.

This would be the third time the EURO holders have met their South American counterparts in a match organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL. In 1985, France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris, and eight years later Argentina edged out Denmark on penalties on dwelling turf at Mar del Plata.