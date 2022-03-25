Italy to miss World Cup again after loss to North Macedonia

Palermo: European champions Italy will miss the World Cup. Again.

The unthinkable occurred in Palermo on Thursday because the Azzurri had been crushed 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp purpose by Aleksandar Trajkovski of their play-off semi-final.

Loading

It was North Macedonia’s solely actual alternative after a totally dominant efficiency by Italy, which missed quite a lot of possibilities and had a number of others saved by visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Italy additionally didn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup after dropping to Sweden in a two-legged play-off. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low level for the four-time champions, particularly simply months after successful Euro 2020.