Italy working for firm EU response to Russia’s rouble gas payment order

The Italian authorities has been in contact with its European companions to answer Russia’s decree requiring European importers of Russian fuel to pay roubles.

“The prime minister will talk to German Chancellor [Olaf]Scholz tonight and bilateral talks between energy ministers are underway,” Roberto Cingolani, Italy’s Ecology Transition Minister, stated in a Thursday assertion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Thursday’s decree requiring overseas patrons to pay Russian fuel roubles beginning April 1, or their contracts shall be cancelled. This transfer was known as “blackmail” in Europe.

Cingolani said that Italy’s fuel reserves would allow financial exercise to proceed even within the occasion of a Russian provide disruption.