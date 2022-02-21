Italy’s ambassador to Australia dies after falling from home balcony

The Italian ambassador to Australia has died after falling from a balcony whereas on vacation in her hometown.

Francesca Tardioli died in her Foligno home on Saturday night, the place she had been alone on the time.

A member of the family had alerted the authorities however emergency companies had been unable to revive her. Police at the moment are investigating the incident.

“With infinite sadness, we mourn the passing of Francesca Tardioli, Ambassador of Italy in Canberra, and join in the grief of her loved ones,” the Italian overseas ministry wrote on Twitter.

“We will remember her with affection for her admirable professional and human qualities: a great diplomat and servant of the State.”

The mayor of Foligno, Stefano Zuccarini, additionally described Tardioli as an “illustrious fellow” and stated he was stuffed with “sorrow and deep emotion” on the “tragic news”.

Tardioli had been ambassador to Australia since September 2019 and had been on account of return to Oceania within the close to future.

The 56-year-old had additionally served as Italy’s ambassador to Albania and Saudi Arabia, after becoming a member of the Italian National Diplomatic Service in 1991.