Italy’s Eni to open ruble accounts for gas payments

Italian power firm Eni will open a ruble-denominated account at Gazprombank as a precaution to make sure its subsequent fee for Russian fuel due in “the next few days” goes by, the corporate said Tuesday.

The European Commission warned Tuesday that doing so would breach EU sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Eni’s announcement comes after the Commission on Monday despatched international locations updated sanctions guidance, which doesn’t explicitly forbid opening a ruble account; the Kremlin has demanded that patrons convert fuel funds into Russian forex.

The firm added it rejected a request by Russian provider Gazprom Export to change its present long-term provide contract. Last month Poland’s PGNiG and Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz rejected related requests, main Gazprom to stop deliveries.

“The Company is going to temporarily open the two accounts” — one in euros and one in rubles — “without prejudice to its contractual rights, which still envisage payment in euros,” Eni mentioned.

Eni mentioned each Gazprom Export and the Russian authorities have confirmed that fee obligations can be thought of full with the preliminary deposit in euros, and that the forex conversion will happen inside 48 hours with none involvement from the sanctioned Russian Central Bank.

The firm mentioned it was performing “in compliance with the current international sanctions framework.”

But a Commission spokesperson said Tuesday that opening a second ruble-denominated account with Gazprombank “goes beyond what we said was allowed in the guidance given to member states.”