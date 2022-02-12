Italy’s Foreign Affairs Undersecretary discusses the importance of strengthening ties with Uzbekistan

Amid new efforts by Uzbekistan to construct ties with the EU, New Europe spoke with Manlio Di Stefano, Italy’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, about Rome’s bilateral relations with Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous nation and a key participant within the area. In latest years, Italy has taken substantial steps in direction of deepening its ties with Tashkent on numerous points like connectivity, power, in addition to training.

New Europe (NE): You have been to Uzbekistan a number of occasions, how have your visits been structured?

Manlio Di Stefano (MDS): I can let you know that the outcomes of our final go to, in July 2021, was undoubtedly constructive. First of all, it allowed Italy – the one EU nation current on the political stage – to be heard on the worldwide convention “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities”. The event was notably good for a sequence of bilateral conferences with the Central Asian republics, which allowed to deepen the present cooperation dossiers. The occasion, organized by the Uzbek authorities, was attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, in addition to by EU High Representative (Josep) Borrell, the ASEAN international locations, China, Russia, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the US. It had a fantastic affect on the regional and worldwide stage.

In addition to the high-level participation, the significance of this occasion depended exactly on its theme – connectivity, which has turn out to be more and more essential on the worldwide agenda in recent times and has strategic implications for Italy and Europe.

We are, actually, absolutely conscious of the brand new geopolitical context triggered by the rise of China and its New Silk Road venture. This has returned, for the primary time in a long time, the entire of the Central Asia area to its former pure centrality. At the identical time, we must always not assume that connectivity is a purely technical situation. On the opposite, it’s an eminently political matter, exactly as a result of it allows transport, commerce, logistical and cultural flows into transit and outlet international locations. Connectivity in Central Asia means, right now, figuring out the priorities, norms and requirements of connections between East Asia and Europe.

Finally, we should not neglect that our nation has a historic legacy within the area, that of the nice explorers, together with Marco Polo (a Venetian), who first ventured into these distant lands to open up new commerce routes. Our activism, as promoters of peaceable dialogue and a larger industrial presence in Central Asia, can be motivated by the will to honor this essential legacy.

Italy may be very energetic in Central Asia, the place it has important pursuits. For this purpose, in December 2019, I personally launched on the Farnesina (the headquarters of Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs), along with Minister (Luigi) Di Maio, the format of the 1+5 Conference, bringing collectively Italy and the 5 former Soviet Central Asian Republics. This format goals to strengthen financial relations, develop connectivity initiatives, and discover potential scientific-academic cooperation, encouraging dialogue and synergies between the international locations of the area.

On December 8, 2021, the second assembly of this convention passed off in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The financial session – which I had the dignity of moderating, along with the Uzbek First Deputy Minister for Investments and Foreign Trade, Laziz Kudratov – constituted a valuable alternative for the authorities of the 5 collaborating international locations, and the representatives of the Italian authorities businesses answerable for the internationalization of the financial system, to satisfy.

The occasion was a worthwhile alternative for the authorities of the Central Asian international locations to satisfy representatives of Italian authorities businesses answerable for internationalizing the financial system, particularly ICE, SACE and SIMEST, in addition to Confindustria, the principle enterprise affiliation in Italy, and the think-tank ‘The European House Ambrosetti’, who introduced the principle promotional and monetary instruments out there to our corporations to additional develop industrial and industrial cooperation with the area.

Italy generally is a strategic companion to increase the commercial and industrial capability of the international locations within the space effectively past the standard hydrocarbon sector. Agribusiness, industrial equipment and renewable power are the areas that provide essentially the most attention-grabbing prospects for Italian corporations.

In Uzbekistan, there are essential alternatives for the modernization of the power, chemical, IT, infrastructure and transport sectors, because of the funds of the nation’s ‘green agenda’, the modernization of which is taken into account a precedence by all international locations within the area.

NE: Do you may have any cooperation initiatives on the European stage? How do you relate to Brussels?

MDS: In 2019, the European Union printed its technique for Central Asia, to which Italy made an important contribution. The technique focuses totally on the problems of connectivity and regional cooperation.

The EU Council’s conclusions of July 12 reaffirm that connectivity have to be sustainable, inclusive, rules-based and contribute to the diversification of worth chains, whereas on the similar time decreasing strategic dependencies and, on this approach, enhancing the competitiveness of the EU and its companions. We, due to this fact, intend to put money into each bodily infrastructure and regulatory frameworks by supporting the event of worldwide norms and customary requirements that preserve and enhance a stage taking part in discipline and encourage non-public funding.

We are conscious that these points will decide the result of the twenty first century ‘Great Game’ in Central Asia, given the brand new centrality of the area, whose international locations, furthermore, are trying in our path with nice hopes for financial growth and logistical integration. As Italians, and as Europeans, we’ve got a heritage to construct on and, extra particularly, we provide an especially engaging growth mannequin. I additionally consider the brand new problems with environmental sustainability, with the necessity for Central Asian international locations to make their economies produce much less emissions and on the similar time enhance the agricultural manufacturing of their immense territories. From the power perspective, the actual problem is, right here as elsewhere, the transition to renewable energies – particularly, water, wind and solar energy – of which these territories abound.

Already right now, the European Union as an entire is the area’s second-largest buying and selling companion, with hydrocarbons and uncooked supplies as the principle imports, and very diverse exports, from equipment to agri-foodstuffs. This is actually a stable place to begin from which it’s price persevering with to construct relations with international locations within the space.

NE: What are the best future areas of collaboration with Uzbekistan?

MDS: There are many areas of potential collaboration. Uzbekistan is, actually, a rustic with a fantastic historical past and massive potential. Its historic cities – Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, to say essentially the most well-known – their pure magnificence is attracting growing numbers of vacationers. This is actually a heritage that must be enhanced and preserved, areas wherein Italy has know-how that’s acknowledged worldwide. In addition, Uzbekistan is enthusiastic about cooperation with Italy within the discipline of training, science and know-how. As early as 2009, the Polytechnic of Turin established in Tashkent one of the vital famend Universities of Science and Technology in Uzbekistan, attaining world-class coaching and analysis requirements.

We intend to capitalize on this success story and proceed to contribute to the expansion of the human capital of Uzbekistan and Central Asia with constructive repercussions on the regional financial growth of Italy’s partnership with every of those international locations. Several different Italian universities have already taken concrete steps on this path.

NE: What alternatives may Uzbekistan supply to Italian corporations?

MDS: Uzbekistan is exhibiting nice curiosity within the know-how of our corporations and in recent times we’ve got seen an intensification of enterprise cooperation, additionally in relation to the intensive program of inside reforms launched by President (Shavkat) Mirziyoyev, geared toward liberalizing the financial system. The sectors of power, development and transport, trade, with specific regards to agro-food, textiles, steel processing, gold and stone, intensive agriculture and livestock breeding, and the restoration of architectural heritage, are notably promising.

Our operators are very enthusiastic about contributing to the event of the Uzbek manufacturing system with technologically superior merchandise that meet the very best requirements of environmental safety. The instruments we’ve got at our disposal to foster relations between the businesses of our manufacturing techniques are many. In this regard, I bear in mind with satisfaction the ‘Italy-Uzbekistan Business Forum’, held just about in December 2020, with ‘business networking’ periods between Italian and Uzbek corporations, for a complete of 173 conferences.

My hope is that the appreciation loved by our enterprise neighborhood within the markets of the Central Asian area may be additional and concretely developed by initiatives akin to focused sectoral missions, with the participation of commerce associations, and enterprise boards that may result in types of partnership between Uzbek and Italian corporations. In this sense, we’re relying on the subsequent Mixed Economic Commission, which we plan to carry in 2022 in Tashkent, to present additional impetus to those dynamics and that the rise in commerce of about 35%, recorded within the first 10 months of 2021, may be consolidated through the yr.

We are consistently working to foster contacts between our entrepreneurial material and the realities of the Central Asian area, the place the assist of the political authority and our diplomatic representations on web site is commonly essential to discover new markets and uncover new enterprise alternatives.