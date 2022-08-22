Italy’s Giorgia Meloni criticised for posting video of woman’s rape

Italian far-right politician Giorgia Meloni has hit again after she was criticised for posting a video of a girl being raped on Twitter.

Meloni was accused of “indecent” and “vulgar” election campaigning by rival politicians after sharing the controversial footage.

The blurred video reveals reveals a Ukrainian lady being assaulted and raped in the course of the road in Piacenza by “an asylum seeker,” Meloni mentioned.

It was filmed by an onlooker, and the cries of the lady might be heard.

The chief of the far-right Brothers of Italy celebration has pledged to “restore security” within the nation if she wins the upcoming election on September 25.

“One cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence,” she wrote on Twitter. The identical video was additionally shared by Matteo Salvini, the chief of the populist Lega Nord (League).

Both politicians have been closely criticised for publishing the video by different Italian lawmakers.

“The video published by Giorgia Meloni about a rape is indecent, respect for people comes first,” mentioned former PM Enrico Letta, the chief of the Democratic Party.

Carlo Calenda, an MEP for the liberal Action celebration, mentioned Meloni’s actions have been “unworthy of a civilised country, and against women”.

“Denouncing a rape is one thing, putting the video on social media in which the raped person is seen, exposing her to an avalanche of people who are going to watch it in a morbid way, is unworthy of a civilised country,” he mentioned.

Other politicians questioned whether or not Meloni had spoken with the lady or the police earlier than publishing the video.

Local Italian officers have confirmed {that a} 55-year-old lady was assaulted in Piacenza over the weekend by an asylum seeker from Guinea. Police confirmed {that a} man had been detained as a part of the investigation.

Both the far-right chief and Salvini have hit again in opposition to their critics, accusing them of “delirious mystifications”.

The Italian election marketing campaign has already been centered on immigration after a Nigerian road vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, was brutally murdered within the seashore city of Civitanova Marche.

A 32-year-old has been arrested after reportedly attacking Ogorchukwu following an altercation final month.

Investigators have dominated out a racist motive, citing the suspect’s psychiatric issues