Italy’s Matteo Renzi charged with illegal party financing

ROME — Prosecutors in Italy have formally charged former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi with unlawful financing of a political occasion.

Florence prosecutors say that Renzi ought to stand trial after an investigation into alleged irregularities within the funding of Open, a basis that helped finance Renzi’s rise from mayor of Florence to the nation’s premier and chief of the leftist Democratic Party (he’s now chief of the centrist Italia Viva occasion).

Ten others, together with parliamentarians, enterprise executives and a former president of the inspiration, are additionally accused as a part of the investigation. Among the alleged crimes are unlawful occasion financing, corruption, cash laundering and trafficking of affect.

Four firms are additionally concerned within the investigation, together with British American Tobacco Italia. According to prosecutors, Open acted as if it was part of the Democratic Party and acquired €3.5 million in funding, which was spent on supporting the political actions of Renzi and his allies.

A preliminary listening to might be held on April 4, when an investigating choose will determine whether or not the trial ought to go forward.

Renzi has at all times mentioned that Open is a basis relatively than a celebration, so there could be no unlawful occasion financing. In a statement, he mentioned a trial was “a foregone conclusion and widely awaited.”

“Finally the trial will begin in court rather than by media,” he mentioned. “Now Italians will be able to see how weak the accusations are and how scandalous are the methods used by the Florence prosecutors.”

Renzi mentioned he had filed a felony grievance towards three of the prosecutors, noting that one had beforehand and unsuccessfully tried to prosecute his household, including: “I have not committed any crimes, I hope that the Florentine prosecutors can say the same.”

Representatives for British American Tobacco didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.