ITBP personnel play kabaddi in snow-clad mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Watch

Life of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel is filled with journey and grit. Guarding the India-China border, ITBP personnel need to do their obligation in all types of terrains. Like this video shared by the official Twitter deal with of the power which reveals the ITBP personnel engaged in a sport of kabaddi within the snow-clad mountains in excessive Himalayas of Himachal Pradesh. The video will certainly encourage you.

The video was posted on Sunday and it has obtained over 9,000 views thus far. In the 38-second clip, ITBP personnel dressed of their snow gear carrying white jackets are seen enjoying kabaddi with a number of power. In the primary occasion, an ITBP jawan strikes to the opposite aspect’s courtroom and manages to the touch an opponent however is unable to free himself from his grasp. Then within the subsequent shot, a soldier runs by means of the center of the courtroom however he’s additionally caught by the defending crew.

“Full of josh, Playing in snow…#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing Kabaddi in high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh,” says the caption of the video.

Netizens praised the spirit of the ITBP personnel and commented Jai Hind on the publish.

The official deal with of Fit India Movement additionally retweeted the video with the caption, “How’s the Josh? High, Sir! Watch the ITBP Border Police having fun, playing Kabaddi in the chilling snow. That should give you enough motivation to get out the bed. C’mon India, Fit raho Hit raho like our ITBP Police.”

