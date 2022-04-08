ITBP posts pics taken by jawans that show life in the Himalayas. Seen them yet?

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) usually takes to numerous social media platforms to share completely different posts. Those shares give people a glimpse into the lives of the personnel who’re posted within the mountainous areas defending our nation. From movies displaying how they prepare in subzero temperatures to pictures capturing how they have a good time the particular days, the posts shared on official profiles of ITBP are of various varieties. Just like this publish they shared on Instagram displaying footage captured by the jawans that showcase life within the Himalayas.

“Life in the #Himalayas,” they wrote because the caption of the publish that they shared simply two days in the past. Alongside, additionally they added, “Pictures by #Himveers.” The jawans posted within the Himalayas are sometimes called Himveers. Wondering what the photographs present? We gained’t smash the shock, so check out the publish.

The publish, since being shared, gathered a number of feedback from individuals. “The wonders of Himalayas,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Our Superheroes, our saviours are ace photographers too,” shared one other. “Superb clicks,” posted a 3rd. One particular person additionally shared a coronary heart emoticon to showcase their reactions.

In yet one more publish, additionally they shared a couple of extra pictures that the jawans captured. The pictures present flowers blooming amid rocky terrain of mountains. Take a take a look at what they shared:

What are your ideas on the photographs posted by ITBP?