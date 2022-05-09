It’s 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here’s what you need to know about Russia’s Victory Day and fighting in Ukraine.

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi Swifts and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi, Russian Knights, aerobatic groups participate in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7. (Bai Xueqi/Xinhua/Getty Images)

Planned Victory Day air reveals had been canceled in places throughout Russia, together with Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the southern metropolis of Rostov-on-Don, Russian state information company TASS reported Monday.

The resolution raised eyebrows amongst international navy analysts watching Moscow’s Victory Day parade on Monday. The parade had been anticipated to characteristic 77 plane flying over the capital’s Red Square, together with eight MiG-29 fighters flying in a “Z” formation to indicate assist for Russian troops preventing in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Moscow’s air present was canceled on account of climate circumstances, based on state information company RIA Novosti. Aviation reveals had been additionally canceled in Samara, Kaliningrad, and Murmansk, TASS wrote.

Sounds unbelievable. It appeared sunny on what I noticed. The solely excuse could be sturdy crosswinds on the air bases the plane had been coming from,” Peter Layton, a fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute in Australia and former Australian air force officer, told CNN.

During the parade in Moscow, winds were sustained at around 15 mph, with gusts reported at around 30 mph at 11 a.m. local time. The cloud cover was also increasing throughout the morning with mostly cloudy skies during the parade, according to CNN Meteorologist Monica Garrett.

Light rain was reported after 12:30 p.m. native.

The solely air parade scheduled in Russia’s south, which was on account of be held within the metropolis of Rostov-on-Don, didn’t happen, TASS stated, citing the press service of the Southern Military District.