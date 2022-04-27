It’s a fan girl moment for Mouni Roy after meeting ‘wonderful Human’ Hrithik Roshan in Amsterdam

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNI ROY Mouni Roy and Hrithik Roshan

Mouni Roy met none aside from famous person Hrithik Roshan throughout a particular shoot in Amsterdam. The actress, who’s fawning over him in a brand new social media submit shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes from the shoot. In the image, the duo may very well be seen standing beside one another as Hrithik held up a victory signal. Mouni captioned the submit, “From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human.” Both of them have been wearing black and seemed actually great as they posed towards the gorgeous European metropolis backdrop.

Mouni and Hrithik exuded implausible chemistry collectively. The two collaborated for an advert shoot and with Mouni’s latest submit, followers flooded the remark part with hearth and coronary heart emoticons, together with actor Aashka Goradia, who commented with hearth emoticons. Take a glance

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn SLAMS Kiccha Sudeepa’s ‘Hindi no more our national language’ remark; latter responds

Mouni Roy and Hrithik Roshan’s work entrance

Mouni will likely be seen within the upcoming multi starrer film ‘Brahmastra’ which will likely be launched on September 9. The movie is full of a stellar ensemble solid additionally starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The ultimate schedule of ‘Brahmastra’ was filmed in Varanasi. The movie is a mix of mythology and science fiction, which will likely be launched in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the opposite hand, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ will likely be hitting the silver display on September 30. With Saif Ali Khan essaying the function of Vikram, the Hindi adaptation of the movie is poised to change into an epic battle between the 2 stars. The movie, which additionally has Radhika Apte in lead function, the movie tells the story of a troublesome police officer who units out to trace down and kill an equally robust gangster.

ALSO READ: Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares radiant selfie as she’s back on sets