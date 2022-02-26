‘It’s a great relief’ – former Tshwane city manager after court sets aside Public Protector report | News24

The courtroom put aside a Public Protector report that implicated Jason Ngobeni.

Ngobeni informed News24 he was vindicated by the ruling.

The Public Protector didn’t oppose the applying.

Tshwane’s former metropolis supervisor, Jason Ngobeni, says he feels vindicated after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria put aside the Public Protector’s report into allegations of maladministration and irregular awarding of a multimillion-rand contract.

His lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, mentioned in a press release that, in September 2019, Ngobeni instituted authorized motion to evaluation and put aside the Public Protector’s report, dated 19 December 2018.

Mantsha mentioned the courtroom “granted an order in favour of Mr Jason Ngobeni by reviewing and setting aside the Public Protector Report”.

IOL reported that Ngobeni was investigated by the Hawks and SAPS for illegally awarding the electrical energy pay as you go sensible meters contract to Peu Capital Partners in 2013.

The publication additional reported that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane discovered that Ngobeni erred by way of managing the monetary administration of the City.

READ | Tshwane/Peu prepaid meter deal declared unconstitutional

Speaking to News24 on Friday night, Ngobeni mentioned he was relieved and felt vindicated by the courts.

“It’s a great relief for me. It has been a long journey. I had to put in all my time, effort and resources.

“This is vindication. I’ve all the time been of the view that the workplace of the Public Protector didn’t take due diligence once they did their investigation. I couldn’t go away it like that,” he explained.

Ngobeni said the findings of the report had left his career at a standstill and affected his personal life. He described it as an “albatross on his neck”.

His focus is now on the future.

The spokesperson for the Public Protector, Oupa Segalwe, told News24 the matter was unopposed due to “useful resource constraints”.

