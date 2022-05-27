It’s a hobby, not a job, says Free State sergeant who saves lives in flood-hit areas | News24

Free State police Sergeant Maruis Geldenhuys has been hailed an area hero for saving numerous lives hit by devastating floods because the starting of the 12 months.

He lately saved a number of folks from drowning through the floods that struck the area.

Geldenhuys stated he regarded his love for diving as a interest.

Even although the R30 street between Allanridge and Bothaville is thought to be a high-accident zone the place many individuals have died, Sergeant Marais Geldenhuys has rescued many individuals in its neighborhood.

He instructed News24 he “loves” what he does, however added: “I’m definitely not a professional diver.”

Geldenhuys stated:

I’m an adrenaline junky at coronary heart. Rescuing folks was by no means a part of my job description. I totally get pleasure from it sure, however it’s undoubtedly not what I used to be skilled to do.

He added that one thing that might stay firmly planted in his reminiscence without end was the latest rescue of individuals from a 22-seater Intercape bus that was trapped in heavy flooding final weekend. Geldenhuys was a part of a crew that efficiently prevented 80 folks from drowning.

“I was on vacation when I got the call. All I did was grab my body suit and equipment I needed and left to the set destination. I remember getting to the scene and being amazed [at] what I witnessed,” he added.

Most of the time, he would not interact with the survivors as a result of in that second, “it’s all about saving the lives of people.”

“I’ll never walk up to a survivor and say hey I’m the one who saved you from drowning. I suppose the fact that I love water makes the rescue easy.”

Geldenhuys has been within the police power for 18 years.

He stated it was one thing of which he at all times wished to be a component.

Geldenhuys giggled:

As a bit boy, I knew I wished to be a part of SAPS. I nonetheless get pleasure from my job. My spouse says I’m married to my job.

He added that after a annoying day, he liked to spend time together with his spouse and two daughters, and added that he additionally liked to get on his motorcycle and drive round.

“What boggles my mind is that many of the rescues that I get called out to always seems to happen on days when I am off. Because I work rotational shifts, it’s difficult to say when exactly I get called out.”

“Whenever he is contacted regarding the accidents, he does not hesitate to take his personal diving equipment and his private vehicle to offer assistance to those in need,” Matoti stated.

She stated Geldenhuys was on trip when he rescued the station commander of the Vierfontein police station from drowning when his automobile was trapped in water.

“He rescued three people from drowning and assisted in retrieving nine bodies from the water,” Matoti stated.

“The member’s courage and capability in saving lives of vulnerable people will never go unnoticed,” Molale stated.

