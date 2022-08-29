It’s a sellout! Dockers pack Optus for historic final

Fremantle’s elimination ultimate in opposition to the Western Bulldogs is formally a sellout.

The Dockers are set to play in entrance of the largest house crowd of their historical past in spite of everything remaining ticket allocations have been exhausted early this week.

Fremantle’s highest attendance for a house recreation stands at 56,521, in opposition to West Coast in 2018 on the Burswood venue.

But a sellout provides the Dockers the prospect to play in entrance of their first-ever 60,000-strong crowd at Optus Stadium and surpass their all-time house attendance file as they return to finals for the primary time since 2015.

Camera Icon Dockers followers at coaching on Saturday. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

Some 59,608 Eagles followers, the membership’s largest house crowd, turned out to observe West Coast pummel Melbourne in a preliminary ultimate on the best way to defeating Collingwood within the 2018 decider.

The all-time AFL attendance file on the floor stands at 61,118, set throughout final 12 months’s AFL grand ultimate between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

The menace of showers gained’t deter spectators both, with a 90 per cent probability of rain on Saturday not sufficient to cease followers from turning out in drive.

There’s additionally a chance some tickets could also be bought again all through the week, giving Dockers followers who missed out one final probability to safe a seat at Optus Stadium.

The membership’s file 55,000-strong membership acquired entry on Tuesday final week, shortly snapping up the most well liked ticket on the town.

The remaining allocation was reserved for membership, AFL sponsors and different corporates, with these tickets shortly reserved on Monday.