‘It’s a surprise for everyone’ – Hardik Pandya on bowling in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya could have some extent to show within the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and plenty of eyes shall be on him. The T20 World Cup 2021 was the all-rounder’s final task and he didn’t take pleasure in a fruitful time. His incapacity to bowl because of health points earned him large criticism. As India couldn’t even clear the league stage, many reckoned taking part in ‘half-fit’ Hardik Pandya was a flawed name.

The 28-year-old subsequently underwent rehabilitation and is aiming to return again with a bang. It have to be famous that Hardik has been roped in as Ahmedabad’s captain and therefore, added obligations shall be on his shoulders. Now, the burning query is whether or not Hardik will bowl within the upcoming mega occasion? On being requested about the identical, Pandya got here up with a cheeky response.

My staff is aware of the place I stand: Hardik Pandya

“It’s (bowling) a surprise for everyone. My team knows where I stand,” Cricbuzz quoted Hardik as saying. Meanwhile, it was speculated that Hardik may proceed his profession as a pure batter contemplating his health points. However, the dasher cleared the air, saying he’s decided to proceed as an all-rounder.

“It’s been challenging. I’ve always been someone who contributes with the bat, ball and on the field. When I decided I will just bat, I wanted to spend some time on the ground. We all love challenges and I love to fight it out. Criticism is good and it doesn’t really bother me. For me, results do matter but I work hard for the process,” he additional stated.

Speaking of his future plans, Pandya stated his three-dimensional talents give the staff a whole lot of choices. Hence, he needs to proceed in that position. The swashbuckler, nonetheless, additionally prompt his batting is sufficient to assist the staff.

“I’ve always realised that as an all-rounder I give a lot of different options to the team. I’ll try to work on being an all-rounder and if something doesn’t work out then my batting is always there. But Hardik Pandya combined with both bat and ball, it sounds better than just a batter,” stated Pandya additional.