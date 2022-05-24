‘It’s a yes from me,’ says Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams as he takes Primedia top job | Channel

Former Idols SA decide Randall Abrahams has been appointed because the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting. He takes over the reigns from Geraint Crwys-Williams, who resigned from the corporate after 18 years.

Abrahams has a wealth of media and broadcasting expertise. He launched his profession in radio because the station supervisor of Good Hope FM; he then moved to Johannesburg, the place he was a part of the staff that launched YFM.

In 2002 he was appointed because the General Manager of Commercial Radio on the SABC. Abrahams was additionally the CEO of the MTN SAMAS in 2011 and 2012 and was appointed because the Managing Director of Universal Music in June 2012.

“I am pleased to return to a swiftly evolving broadcast landscape, and I’m very excited to join the Primedia Group,” Abrahams mentioned in an announcement.

“Primedia remains at the forefront of both content creation and distribution with a drive for continued innovation. Working under Jonathan’s [Procter] leadership alongside a team of experienced marketers and creators is an exhilarating prospect, and I aim to bring my combination of experience and innovative ideas to the table.”

Abrahams joined Idols SA in 2002, the place he was the longest-serving decide. In January, Mzansi Magic announced that he wouldn’t be returning for season 18.

“We are taking a fresh approach to the judging panel to retain audiences and stay competitive in the Sunday night timeslot,” the channel mentioned on the time.