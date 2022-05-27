It’s about staying grounded for teen chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa | Chess News – Times of India

CHENNAI: Indian teen chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa may need achieved a few of his greatest ends in the latest previous, together with upsetting world champion Magnus Carlsen twice, however the 16-year-old believes in conserving his ft firmly grounded.Three months after beautiful Carlsen and Levon Aronian within the Airthings Masters event, the Indian chess prodigy had provide you with one other spectacular efficiency by ending second on the Chessable Masters earlier this week.

In the semi-finals, he defeated world No. 9 Anish Giri of the Netherlands earlier than taking place to Chinese world quantity two Ding Liren to complete runner-up within the $150,000 occasion.

“I don’t try to celebrate at all. It’s nothing compared to what they all have achieved. It’s definitely a big thing, but not like it’s not something that they have all achieved,” the teenager from Chennai stated in a digital media interplay.

“All the three players are tough to beat. It’s not easy to beat them. They all are very strong. It’s always fun to play all three of them, I really enjoy playing top players. It’s fun.”

His semifinal match towards Giri went as much as 2am and some hours later, he needed to be at his faculty to take his Eleventh-class board examination.

And he returned after the examination on the identical day to face the Chinese participant Liren.

The teenager initially considered managing each — research throughout day time and enjoying chess in night — however finally realised it is too draining on his physique.

“I didn’t expect that managing both would be tougher, I wanted to play at night and study in the morning. But I realised studying also makes you tired. You just get double tired.

“The entire week I did not get sufficient sleep, nonetheless really drained. But it shouldn’t be an issue.

“I definitely take time to sleep. It’s kind of hard to manage these things, but normal in a chess player’s life.”

He disclosed that he began finding out for his Eleventh class board examination solely 10 days earlier than.

“I was fully focusing on chess. I did not have much time to study earlier. I did not expect I would go to the final. So far I’ve written pretty okay. I think I’ve managed it quite well.”

‘Not pondering a lot about Olympiad’

His focus would subsequent be within the Chess Olympiad at his hometown right here from July 28 to August 10 however Praggnanandhaa stated he simply wished to take it simple.

“There will be some pressure for sure, but I’m just looking forward to playing my first Olympiad. I’m pretty sure it would be enjoyable for everyone, the spectators. There is going to be a camp for the B team. I’m looking forward to it,” he stated.

“There’s a lot of expectations. But I’m trying to not really think about it and play my best chess.”

Being the hosts, India would discipline its largest-ever contingent of 20 gamers break up into 4 groups. They could have an 11-day camp from May 7 in Chennai forward of the distinguished occasion.

The camp could have each Viswanathan Anand and Boris Gelfand to information the Indian squad.

Praggnanandhaa will likely be a part of the gifted younger Indian B squad which additionally has Nihal Sarin, Gukesh D, Adhiban and Raunak Sadhwani.

Russia, Belarus not allowed to compete

AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan stated the event could have a document participation until date however Russia and Belarus haven’t been allowed to participate.

“FIDE is the custodian of the Chess Olympiad and at the moment Russia and Belarus are not allowed (in the tournament), that’s the status.”

He rated the younger Indian B group extremely and stated the gamers are able to successful a medal.

“Spirit is very high and I am confident that they will win the medal. But I don’t want to put extra pressure on them. We expect them to do well and give their best as we don’t know when it will happen in India again,” he stated.