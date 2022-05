It’s all on them as Royal Challengers battle plucky Super Giants in the Eliminator

“We needed another team. Now it’s all on us,” Glenn Maxwell mentioned as Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated making it to the playoffs. It is a sentiment that will have actually resonated together with his team-mates. Everybody appreciates a second probability however gamers of the standard of Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood are likely to know precisely what to do to benefit from it. Kohli, specifically, might be thrilled that he has one thing tangible to play for particularly now that he is lastly hit type.