TotalEnergies has introduced a discovery of sunshine oil offshore of Namibia with “very promising initial results”.

The so-called Venus discovery nicely was drilled by TotalEnergies, because the operator, on behalf of a three way partnership group comprising TotalEnergies QatarEnergy Impact Oil and Gas Namibia and Namcor, Namibia’s nationwide petroleum company.

The discovery follows on a current discovery by Shell and companions on the close by Graff-1 nicely and serves to verify the big potential of the Orange Basin as a significant oil and gasoline supply.

TotalEnergies owns an necessary place within the basin each in Namibia and South Africa.

The discovery sits roughly 290 kilometres off the coast of Namibia, within the deep offshore. The nicely was drilled to a complete depth of 6 296 metres and encountered a high-quality, gentle oil-bearing sandstone reservoir with “84 meters of net oil pay”. Siraj Ahmed, CEO of Impact Oil & Gas, stated in an announcement that the outcomes had “exceeded pre-drill expectations”.

“It’s between 1.5 billion and 2 billion barrels of light oil. That is an absolute monster,” one business skilled advised Fin24.

“This play-opening discovery firmly places the deep-water Orange Basin as one of the world’s most exciting areas for hydrocarbon exploration, and validates Impact’s focus on the highly prospective Southern Africa Cretaceous oil and gas play, which extends from southern-most Namibia to the east coast of South Africa”, stated Philip Birch, Impact’s exploration director.

TotalEnergies stated a complete coring and logging program has been accomplished and can allow the preparation of appraisal operations designed to evaluate the commerciality of the invention.