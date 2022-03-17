‘It’s cancer — but it’s all good’: The enduring legacy of Johnny Mannah

The late Jon Mannah. Credit:Adam Hollingworth Johnny will eternally be remembered that manner, and notably so every time the 2 groups for which he performed — Cronulla and Parramatta — sq. off for the trophy struck in his honour. The Johnny Mannah Cup has raised loads of cash and consciousness about lymphoma since 2013, however this yr’s fixture is just a little completely different. Tim and a rating of former gamers, together with Luke Lewis, Ben Ross, Craig Gower, Brett Kimmorley, Paul Gallen and Jeremy Latimore, left CommBank Stadium on Thursday morning and can stroll 35 km to PointsBet Stadium earlier than being offered to the gang simply earlier than kick-off on Saturday. The stroll is the initiative of Sharks chief government Dino Mezzatesta and the purpose is to lift $100,000.

Johnny performed simply 24 NRL matches however continues to forged a giant, heat shadow over the sport he cherished, nonetheless fondly remembered by those that knew him and those that didn’t. “Our family find it really humbling,” Tim says. “I mean, let’s face it: we’re not the Johns brothers, he wasn’t someone who had a long, illustrious career, so the fact we still get the chance to celebrate him, we’re very grateful to both clubs. My parents didn’t go to many football games, but they come to this one because they get to honour their son.” Johnny was solely 18 and a handful of matches into his profession when he got here up in opposition to his older brother for the primary and solely time in spherical 13 that yr. The Sharks had been on an extended shedding streak, however snuck dwelling 13-10. “I was talking smack,” Tim laughs. “I said, ‘If he runs at me, I’m going to give him a massive wedgie’. As it panned out, I ran at him and he gave me a huge wedgie, in front of everyone on the TV coverage. And then he rubbed my head.” After Johnny’s prognosis, sure folks on the Sharks wished his contract torn up. He was within the first yr right into a three-year deal. The coach on the time, Ricky Stuart, wasn’t having a bar of it.

“People don’t know the real ‘Stick’,” Tim says. “He was incredibly supportive. He’d come to the family house every week, always checking in on Johnny, on my parents. I can see where the board was coming from, but Sticky was pretty vocal about them not considering it.” When the most cancers went into remission, Johnny returned for 2 extra years with the Sharks earlier than signing with the Eels for the 2012 season. He shortly established himself as one of many squad’s finest trainers, however his brother and housemate noticed the toll it was taking. “He’d be curled up in a ball after training,” Tim says. “He was in agony, but he wouldn’t show it. Nobody knew. We didn’t think the cancer had returned because he was in remission and getting checkups every three months.”

Hiding the most cancers, perversely, was his physique. “He had such a muscular body,” Tim says. “Instead of scanning him all the time, they felt for lumps, but they couldn’t feel past his muscles. Then the pain became too much and he went for scans. He lit up like a Christmas tree: there were [cancerous] lymph nodes everywhere, three times worse than when he had it the last time. He passed away a few months later.” After Johnny’s passing, News Corp printed a collection of articles suggesting the peptides program administered by controversial sports activities scientist Stephen Dank had accelerated his dying. Dank took the media outlet to court docket. In 2016, the jury sitting in Dank’s defamation case, discovered he had confirmed “reckless indifference” to the footballer. “The Dank thing never worried my family,” Tim says. “It’s something we never gave any energy too. My parents just said, ‘It’s God’s will’.

“I struggled a lot following his death. We were teammates, flat mates, we did it all together. The first couple of months were me trying to forget the image of him struggling for breath those last few days. I’d rather remember him as the selfless person that he was.” Lymphoma is the main reason behind most cancers for these within the 15-29 age group and the third most typical in youngsters. To donate go to: www.johnnymannahwalk.com. Cream rises in Milk memoir Freelance journo Matt Cleary has written a rollicking memoir about supporting the Canberra Raiders for the previous 40 years. It’s known as The Milk, written in Cleary’s hilarious and really readable type. Within its pages is that this morsel …

Peter ‘Zorba’ Peters was filling in for John Laws on Sydney’s 2GB breakfast talkback one morning when he noticed a caller within the queue, ‘Tim from Berrima’. Peters immediately recognised the voice of Tim Bristow, the well-known non-public eye, bouncer, rugby participant and standover man who it was mentioned was the mannequin for ‘Chesty Bond’. “He says, ‘Zorba, it’s Tim,’” Peters says. “I said, ‘Tim! You’re a man about town, how are you down there?’ And he says, ‘I’m on gardening duty from the prison.’ He was calling from a telephone box outside the walls of Berrima Jail [where he was serving five years for supply of Indian hemp]. “And he said, ‘Thought you might be interested but across the road in the tea shop the coach from Penrith is having a meeting with some officials from the Canberra Raiders.’ “I said, ’That is interesting, Tim. Wayne Bennett’s gone back to Brisbane and Donny Furner wants to retire. So, there you go. Thanks very much, ‘Tim from Berrima.’ “And that’s how the story broke about Tim Sheens going to the Raiders.” You should purchase Cleary’s ebook at www.themilkbook.com.au.

THE QUOTE

“You’ve got the nerve to ask me a question, and even be here. You barrack for Melbourne. You’ve been preying on us. You’ve been opening us up, causing turmoil within our football club by declaring our team well before it needs to be declared. Is that the gutter journalist you want to be?” — Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge goes after Fox Sports Tom Morris, who had accurately reported staff adjustments, in a media convention. Loading THUMBS UP

Cameron Smith, the footballer, divided opinion however the complete nation is getting round Cameron Smith, the golfer with the blond mullet and fluffy moustache, following his win within the $5 million The Players Championship in Florida earlier this week. He held his nerve on the fifth day of play to say the match. He’s now ranked sixth on the earth heading into subsequent month’s US Masters. THUMBS DOWN

We’ve all invested cash the place we shouldn’t: managed funds, dodgy property, the bar on degree two of the Kings Cross Hotel. But think about being the poor sod who sunk US$518,628 ($717,830) into shopping for the final ball Tom Brady threw for a landing earlier than heading into retirement, just for Brady to un-retire himself 40 days later. It’s a giant weekend for … Coolangatta – the unbeaten filly, not the Gold Coast suburb – as she makes an attempt to win the $5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday regardless of not racing since her win on the Magic Millions on January 15. I like Russian Conquest, which is a reasonably giant impost for that poor horsie to hold.