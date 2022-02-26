‘It’s crazy traffic’: Ukrainians queue for hours to get into Poland

Ukrainians are queuing for hours close to the Polish border as hundreds bid to flee the battle raging of their homeland.

One of them is Tamara Kulman from Zhytomyr, which is located west of the capital Kyiv.

The 34-year-old was in an extended queue of visitors at Mostyska, which is fewer than 20 kilometres from the border with Poland.

“We are staying here for a long time,” mentioned Tamara. “Maybe six or seven hours already, but… it’s crazy. It’s crazy traffic, I don’t know how to leave my native country.

“Actually, I do not wish to go away my native nation, however due to the invaders, I need to go away it as quick as potential.”

The main destinations for refugees include Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Many Ukrainians who do manage to cross the border have no plan other than to escape – they have no shelter, no job to go to, no transportation, and limited resources, and they consider themselves lucky to have got out.

On the Polish side of the border, some volunteers have been organised to help them, including volunteer Wiktoria Magnuszewska.

“We have already organised an online of people that will probably be prepared to assist with housing, with employment, with transportation. And proper now we have now discovered housing for about 12 households.”

For many households leaving the nation, there’s the added heartbreak and worry of getting to go away husbands, fathers and sons behind.

All males between the ages of 18-60 are forbidden to go away by the Ukrainian authorities. They’ve been informed to remain and attempt to defend their nation.