‘It’s good to be back’: Australia, NZ win big at the Critics Choice Awards in LA

Later, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham opened her speech with: “It would be remiss of us not to throw the focus to the most important thing happening in the world. Please give as much as you can. Make this stop, please.” And in his acceptance speech actor Michael Keaton acknowledged Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The occasion, certainly one of greater than a dozen movie awards nights clustered within the first quarter of the calendar yr underneath the shambolic banner of the pre-Oscar “awards season”, was all as soon as an ungainly pastiche of telecast tropes and improvised gimmicks. But the keenness for being “back in person” was palpable.

And to some extent, additionally, the twenty seventh annual Critics Choice Awards have been an audition because the trade wrestles to resolve the persistent problem posed by the a lot older, however extra scandal-plagued Golden Globes.

The 2022 Globes telecast was cancelled after their voting physique, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was criticised for improper dealing and having no black members. Last yr, in response, the group added 21 new members (six have been black) and appointed individuals of color to key positions. Whether the Critic’s Choice Awards can fill the void stays to be seen.