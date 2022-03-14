‘It’s good to be back’: Australia, NZ win big at the Critics Choice Awards in LA
Later, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham opened her speech with: “It would be remiss of us not to throw the focus to the most important thing happening in the world. Please give as much as you can. Make this stop, please.” And in his acceptance speech actor Michael Keaton acknowledged Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The occasion, certainly one of greater than a dozen movie awards nights clustered within the first quarter of the calendar yr underneath the shambolic banner of the pre-Oscar “awards season”, was all as soon as an ungainly pastiche of telecast tropes and improvised gimmicks. But the keenness for being “back in person” was palpable.
And to some extent, additionally, the twenty seventh annual Critics Choice Awards have been an audition because the trade wrestles to resolve the persistent problem posed by the a lot older, however extra scandal-plagued Golden Globes.
Loading
The 2022 Globes telecast was cancelled after their voting physique, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was criticised for improper dealing and having no black members. Last yr, in response, the group added 21 new members (six have been black) and appointed individuals of color to key positions. Whether the Critic’s Choice Awards can fill the void stays to be seen.
In phrases of their worth as predictor of Oscar glory, as with the Globes, the smaller-than-usual voting pool makes the CCAs a considerably unreliable approach finder. The clearer awards season signposts come from the actors, administrators, writers and producers guild awards, largely as a result of these voting memberships roughly mirror the voting blocs inside the Oscar-voting movie Academy.
That mentioned, there are now clear developments established throughout this awards season. Jane Campion is, for instance, firming from favorite to certainty to gather the director’s Oscar for The Power of the Dog. This weekend alone she secured each the very best director of a function movie award on the Director’s Guild Awards, and the very best director BAFTA award, in addition to the CCA win.
It additionally bodes effectively for The Power of the Dog’s probabilities within the Oscar greatest image class. All eyes will now flip to subsequent weekend’s Producers Guild Awards, the occasion which – greater than another in awards season – can predict Oscar’s greatest image with cheap accuracy.
List of movie winners
Best Picture: The Power of the Dog
Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Actor: Will Smith, King Richard
Actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Young Actor or Actress: Jude Hill, Belfast
Acting Ensemble: Belfast
Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adapted Screenplay: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Editing: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story
Cinematography: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Costume Design: Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Production Design: Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette, Dune
Score: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Song: “No Time To Die”, No Time To Die
Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Visual Effects: Dune
Comedy Film: Licorice Pizza
Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car, Japan
Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
List of tv winners
Drama Series: Succession (HBO)
Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)
Actress in a Drama Series: Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Limited Series: Mare of Easttown (HBO)
TV Movie: Oslo (HBO)
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)
Foreign Language Series: Squid Game (Netflix)
Comedy Special: Bo Burnham, Inside (Netflix)
Animated Series: What If …? (Disney+)
Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The #SeeHer Award: Halle Berry
Critic’s Choice Lifetime Achievement Award: Billy Crystal