It’s great if I can play for CSK in IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik

With the IPL 2022 mega auction simply across the nook, most of the launched gamers from their respective franchises could be going beneath the hammer and it stays to be seen whether or not they could be introduced again by the identical group or making an affect elsewhere. Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik is a kind of gamers. He was launched by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders and would now be hoping to begin afresh this season.

Just days earlier than the two-day occasion in Bengaluru, Karthik has stated that he could be privileged to be part of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings however on the identical time, has additionally stated that it’s powerful for him to choose a alternative in the mean time. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has represented six groups within the IPL together with Delhi, Punjab, the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, five-time champions Mumbai Indians, and KKR respectively.

I’m from Chennai and taking part in for CSK could be nice: Dinesh Karthik

“It’s very hard for me to answer this question because it will be a very cliched answer. I’ll try and do everything that I can, not only to do well for the franchisee I play for but for myself also,” stated Dinesh Karthik as quoted as saying by India Today.

“Look, it’s great if I can play for CSK. I’m from Chennai. But at the end of the day, what’s important for me is whichever team that I get to play in, it will be an absolute honor because as I said, all this practice that I’ve been doing these days is to try and do well in a tournament like the IPL”, he stated.

It could be fascinating to see if the four-time winners rope within the native boy on the IPL 2022 mega public sale as they appear to rebuild their group with a purpose to take the legacy ahead. CSK would as soon as once more be led by the charismatic MS Dhoni within the fifteenth version of the marquee event which is reportedly scheduled to get underway on March 27.

Just months earlier than the mega public sale, Chennai had retained the final version’s Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his English counterpart Moeen Ali.