‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Belmont Native Helping To Rescue Children From Ukraine

BOSTON (CBS) – Refugee employee and Belmont native Jennifer Hill took cellphone video of two Romanian infants and their surrogate moms who escaped from Ukraine. They had been in want of rapid emergency medical consideration.

“There are two children between three and ten days old when we evacuated them and transferred from ambulance to the helicopter. The infants that were evacuated from Kyiv,” Hill stated.

Hill is with Refugee Protection International or (RPI) a non-profit based mostly in Belmont that responds to humanitarian disaster conditions around the globe and companions with native grass roots organizations on the bottom to supply assist. RPI helped facilitate and fund this rescue in Suceava, Romania which is about 9 hours from the Ukrainian border.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Hill stated. “Ukrainian refugee women who are living at the shelters have shown me photos of their destroyed housing and damaged housing. One mother has two children who are four-years-old and seven-years-old and her entire flat was just destroyed.”

For the previous week she’s additionally been serving to an area nonprofit in Kyiv referred to as Bright Kids Charity. They are specializing in youngsters with disabilities and pregnant moms who’re searching for shelter and medical care.

Eliza Petrow of Watertown helps run RPI again dwelling and communicates with Hill a number of instances a day. “I’m incredibly proud of Jennifer. Jennifer is always someone who goes to the front lines wherever it is,” Petrow stated. “We need donations desperately, financial donations.”

Hill says she plans to be in Romania for yet another week however plans to return once more quickly. “We just purchased $10,000 worth of medicines and maternity supplies that need to get to the hospital on the Ukrainian side of the border,” she stated.

Hill says the necessity for humanitarian support nearly appears infinite. Since 2015 RPI has helped serve greater than 380,000 folks around the globe.