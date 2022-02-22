‘It’s his choice’: Key Eagle weighs in on Darling saga

West Coast midfielder Dom Sheed doesn’t agree with Jack Darling’s vaccination stance however he’ll proceed to assist his teammate

West Coast premiership midfielder Dom Sheed insists he’s not disenchanted with unvaccinated ahead Jack Darling regardless of it being “hard” to assist his stance.

The Eagles stay not sure about whether or not Darling will get vaccinated towards Covid-19 in time to play in Round 1, or in any respect, with accidents to Oscar Allen (foot) and Jamie Cripps (pectoral) making the state of affairs extra vital.

They experimented with key defender Tom Barrass enjoying in assault on Friday night time however Sheed mentioned they’d not but determined to maneuver on with out Darling, though the clock was ticking.

“It’d be nice to have some clarity but at the moment, as a player, all we can focus on is what we can do as a team and what’s going on is a bit bigger than the players,” Sheed mentioned.

“We’ve just got to roll with the punches and let the club deal with that.

“Jack’s, obviously, very hard to replace. I think every team in the competition would struggle to replace a Jack Darling. We’d love to have him, but, unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

Sheed pointed to Barrass, Jake Waterman and even 196cm East Perth sharpshooter Tyler Keitel, who’s making an attempt to win one in every of West Coast’s vacant checklist spots, as ahead choices if Darling doesn’t return.

Former Fremantle ahead Hugh Dixon is one other participant preventing for an AFL lifeline.

Sheed mentioned Darling’s vaccination name was a “personal decision” and he and his teammates held no grudges

“He’s working through some things at the moment and, as a playing group, we support him,” Sheed mentioned.

“It’s between him and the club at the moment. The players support him and reach out to him where possible, but I wouldn’t say we’re disappointed. It’s his choice.

“Everybody’s got a decision whether they want to get the vaccine or not, and he’s decided not to. So, I don’t think that we can be disappointed in that.

“We support him in what he wants to do. It’s hard to support his decision, but we support him as an individual.”

Sheed mentioned the hope was Allen would get out of his moon boot this week, which might be forward of schedule, however Cripps was anticipated to overlook the primary month of the season.

Sam Petrevski-Seton (knee) and Greg Clark (AC joint) are the most recent additions to an damage checklist that features Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Liam Duggan (knee), whereas others have had interrupted pre-seasons.

“Just because we have maybe 30 players available; that’s not a reflection of how we’re going to be Round 1,” Sheed mentioned.

“I think a lot of blokes are going to come back within that month, and hopefully they’re fit enough to put on the park and play but this just gives great opportunity for our younger players to step up and play a role.”