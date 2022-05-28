‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Prayer And Grief Highlight Vigil For Eli Hart

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) — Hundreds wept, sang and prayed close to Westonka Library Friday night in reminiscence of 6-year-old Eli Hart.

The information that Hart was discovered useless contained in the trunk of a automotive his mom was driving Friday, May 20, has since gripped the neighborhood, organizers say.

“It’s just heartbreaking. I can’t believe this happened,” mentioned Chris Foley, who labored to rearrange the occasion Friday. “I just would hope that everybody could come together and try to heal from all this. It’s horrible what happened here.”

Worship leaders from a close-by church sang “Amazing Grace” and different worship songs, and pastors from a number of congregations shared a message of affection and restoration.

“It’s been touching to see the outreach for people. I felt like it just needed to get done,” mentioned Jessica Gould, who additionally organized the occasion.

“This is a small representation of the folks that are suffering and mourning in our city,” mentioned Mound Mayor Ray Salazar.

People in attendance ranged from Hart’s lecturers, classmates, household pals and even those that didn’t know him.

“Everybody pretty much knows everybody somehow (in this town),” mentioned Melissa Martz, who attended together with her daughter Katelyn.

Martz says she acknowledged images of Eli, who continuously visited the gasoline station she labored at along with his mom.

“Shock, angry, sad, obviously, but more angry just not understanding how a mother could do something like that to her own child,” Martz mentioned.

The Mound Fire Department introduced Hart’s household with a fireplace helmet custom-made along with his identify. Hart had instructed his mother and father and others he in the future had dreamed of changing into a fireman.

“He was just always smiles and happy and full of life,” mentioned Brian Gnerer, whose household twice fostered Hart. “He touched our whole family, so we just knew we had to be here tonight to honor his name.”