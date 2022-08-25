‘It’s like 1967 again’: Protest and party comes to Redfern

Mayor travelled with the sacred canvas of the Uluru Statement from the Heart around the country for a year and a half, rallying assist for the assertion and Voice. Loading “His knowledge around this is quite unique,” says Boehme. “It’s time for us as a community to start talking about it.” The “remember” pillar includes a screening and panel dialogue on Darlene Johnson’s 2014 documentary The Redfern Story, which tracks the formation and affect of the National Black Theatre. And then it’s time for a “kick-arse party”.

“Oh, honey,” says Boehme. “We’ve got Nana Miss Koori, who’s going to be the hostess of this party, so just be prepared for things to get a little bit wild.” Nana Miss Koori, the drag persona of Gadigal Elder Graham Simms, is curating a drag and disco stage, and different levels will showcase experimental electronica and a dance program devised by choreographer Neville Williams-Boney. Redfern drag icon Nana Miss Koori will host a “kick-arse party” for Carriageworks’ inaugural First Nations program. Credit:Rhett Wyman Alongside this system, Boehme is main an effort to completely embed Indigenous views into Carriageworks’ operations, governance and programming. “Things are going to change,” Boehme says. “Everyone’s going to be on a journey that is sometimes gonna get tricky and sticky. Because Indigenising a space that is essentially colonial is not the easiest thing in the world to do.”