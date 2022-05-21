It’s nearly three months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Here’s where things stand

Ukrainian servicemen fireplace mortars in the direction of Russian positions within the east Kharkiv area, Ukraine, on May 17.

Tatyana, 68, walks at a cemetery seeking her husband’s grave within the settlement of Staryi Krym exterior Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 15.

Ukrainian service personnel test info inside a basement used as a command put up in a village retaken by Ukrainian forces within the Kharkiv area of Ukraine, May 15.

Grieving kinfolk attend the funeral of a Ukrainian army serviceman, Pankratov Oleksandr, 49, in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 14.

Ukrainian serviceman and emergency staff carry the physique of a Russian soldier right into a refrigerated prepare in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 5. The our bodies of greater than 40 Russian troopers who have been discovered after battles round Kharkiv are being saved within the refrigerated automobile.

Natalia Pototska cries subsequent to her grandson Matviy as they arrive at a middle for displaced individuals in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2.

Pro-Russian troops stand guard subsequent to a bus transporting evacuees close to a short lived lodging middle within the Ukrainian village of Bezimenne on Sunday, May 1.

A person stands on the balcony of his condo after a missile strike broken a residential constructing in Ukraine’s Donetsk area on April 30.

Guterres speaks throughout his assembly with Zelensky on April 28.

A staff member with the International Atomic Energy Agency arrives on the Chernobyl nuclear energy plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, on April 26. Russian forces withdrew from Chernobyl, the positioning of the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe, in March.

Maria, 13, holds {a photograph} of her father, Yurii Alekseev, as she and her godfather, Igor Tarkovskii, attend Alekseev’s funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 26. Alekseev, 50, was a territorial protection member who was killed by Russian troopers, in response to his household.

A pair seems to be at a memorial wall in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 24. The wall exhibits Ukrainian civilians who’ve been killed through the Russian invasion.

Women stroll between sandbags and anti-tank barricades in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, to attend a blessing of conventional Easter meals baskets on April 23.

Members of the Ukrainian Red Cross discuss earlier than shifting an aged lady to an ambulance in a bunker below a manufacturing unit in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on April 22.

A lady who just lately evacuated Mariupol cries after arriving at a registration middle for internally displaced individuals in Zaporizhzhia on April 21.

Vova, 10, seems to be on the physique of his mom, Maryna, mendacity in a coffin as his father, Ivan, prays throughout her funeral in Bucha on April 20. She died throughout Russia’s occupation of town, because the household sheltered in a chilly basement for greater than a month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, proper, speaks with European Council President Charles Michel throughout a gathering in Kyiv on April 20.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands subsequent to a a number of rocket-launch system within the Kharkiv area of Ukraine on April 20.

Firefighters work in Lviv after a civilian constructing was hit by a Russian missile on April 18.

Smoke rises above Mariupol on April 18.

Women clear inside a broken constructing on the Vizar firm military-industrial complicated in Vyshneve, Ukraine, on April 15. The website, on the outskirts of Kyiv, was hit by Russian strikes.

Firefighters work at a burning constructing in Kharkiv following a missile assault close to the Kharkiv International Airport on April 12.

Mourners react in Stebnyk, Ukraine, through the funeral ceremony of Ukrainian serviceman Roman Tiaka. Tiaka was 47.

Ukrainian forces fireplace rockets towards Russian positions in Ukraine’s Donbas area on April 10.

Search-and-rescue groups take away particles after the Ukrainian military regained management of Borodianka, Ukraine, on April 6.

People wait to board a prepare as they flee Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on April 5.

Anna Zhelisko touches the casket of her grandson, Ukrainian soldier Dmitry Zhelisko, because it arrives for his funeral in Chervonohrad, Ukraine, on April 3. He died combating the Russian military close to Kharkiv.

Bodies lie on a road in Bucha on April 2. Images captured by Agence France-Presse confirmed not less than 20 civilian males lifeless.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands with a handcuffed Russian soldier in Kharkiv on March 31.

A satellite tv for pc picture exhibits a shelled warehouse that was being utilized by the Red Cross in Mariupol on March 29.

A lady named Julia cries subsequent to her 6-year-old daughter, Veronika, whereas speaking to the press in Brovary, Ukraine, on March 29.

An armored convoy of pro-Russian troops journey on a street resulting in Mariupol on March 28.

A volunteer weaves a bulletproof vest in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 28.

A lady lights a candle through the Sunday service at a monastery in Odesa on March 27.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a closely broken constructing in Stoyanka, Ukraine, on March 27.

Orphaned youngsters journey by prepare after fleeing the Russian-controlled city of Polohy, Ukraine, on March 26.

A person recovers objects from a burning store following a Russian assault in Kharkiv on March 25.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses world leaders through video on the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24. Zelensky stopped wanting issuing his traditional request for a no-fly zone, however he did say Ukraine wants fighter jets, tanks and higher air defenses.

A baby holds a Ukrainian flag in entrance of the Taras Shevchenko monument as members of the Ukrainian National Guard band carry out in Lviv on March 24.

A firefighter sprays water inside a home that was destroyed by shelling in Kyiv on March 23.

Svetlana Ilyuhina seems to be on the wreckage of her house in Kyiv following a Russian rocket assault on March 23. “First there was smoke, and then everything went black,” she mentioned.

Pictures lie amid the rubble of a home in Kyiv on March 23.

A lady cleans up a room March 21 in a constructing that was broken by bombing in Kyiv.

The Retroville shopping center is seen in Kyiv after Russian shelling on March 21.

People share dinner and sing “Happy Birthday” throughout a celebration in Kyiv on March 20. This studio area has changed into a bomb shelter for about 25 artists who’re volunteering to assist the struggle effort.

Former Ukrainian Parliament member Tetiana Chornovol, now a service member and operator of an anti-tank guided missile system, examines a Russian tank she destroyed in a current battle within the Kyiv area.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands amongst particles after shelling in a residential space in Kyiv on March 18.

Staff members attend to a baby at a youngsters’s hospital in Zaporizhzhia on March 18.

An aged lady is helped by law enforcement officials after she was rescued from an condo that was hit by shelling in Kyiv on March 15.

Firefighters work to extinguish flames at an condo constructing in Kyiv on March 15.

A lady walks previous a broken window to put flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims in Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 15.

Ukrainian troopers take cowl from incoming artillery fireplace in Irpin, Ukraine, on March 13.

A Ukrainian soldier surveys a destroyed authorities constructing in Kharkiv on March 13.

A mom and son relaxation in Lviv, Ukraine, whereas ready to board a prepare to Poland on March 12.

A firefighter works to extinguish flames after a chemical warehouse was reportedly hit by Russian shelling close to Kalynivka, Ukraine, on March 8.

Members of the Red Cross assist individuals fleeing the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on March 7.

Civilians search safety in a basement bomb shelter in Kyiv on March 6.

Local residents assist clear the rubble of a house that was destroyed by a suspected Russian airstrike in Markhalivka, Ukraine, on March 5.

George Keburia says goodbye to his spouse and youngsters as they board a prepare in Odesa on March 5. They have been heading to Lviv.

Ukrainians crowd below a destroyed bridge as they attempt to flee throughout the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 5.

People take away private belongings from a burning home after shelling in Irpin on March 4.

People crowd on a platform as they attempt to board a westbound prepare in Kyiv on March 4.

A bullet-ridden bus is seen after an ambush in Kyiv on March 4.

People take shelter on the ground of a hospital throughout shelling in Mariupol on March 4.

A member of the Ukrainian army offers directions to civilians in Irpin on March 4. They have been about to board an evacuation prepare headed to Kyiv.

A Ukrainian youngster rests on a mattress at a short lived refugee middle in Záhony, Hungary, on March 4.

A Ukrainian soldier carries a child throughout a destroyed bridge on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 3.

Residents react in entrance of a burning constructing after shelling in Kharkiv on March 3.

A Ukrainian soldier who says he was shot thrice within the opening days of the invasion sits on a hospital mattress in Kyiv on March 3.

People kind a human chain to switch provides into Kyiv on March 3.

A cemetery employee digs graves for Ukrainian troopers in Kyiv on March 3.

A mom cares for her two toddler sons within the underground shelter of a maternity hospital in Kyiv on March 3. She gave beginning a day earlier, and he or she and her husband have not but selected names for the twins.

A member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces sits with a weapon in Kyiv on March 2.

Paramedics deal with an aged lady wounded by shelling earlier than transferring her to a hospital in Mariupol on March 2.

Residents of Zhytomyr work within the stays of a residential constructing on March 2. The constructing was destroyed by shelling.

A member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces inspects harm within the yard of a home in Gorenka on March 2.

A Ukrainian lady takes her youngsters over the border in Siret, Romania, on March 2. Many Ukrainians are fleeing the nation at a tempo that would flip into “Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century,” the United Nations Refugee Agency mentioned.

Militia members arrange anti-tank barricades in Kyiv on March 2.

People wait at a prepare station in Kyiv on March 2.

People shelter in a subway station in Kyiv on March 2.

Ukrainian troopers attend Mass at an Orthodox monastery in Kyiv on March 1.

Medical staff present a mom her new child after she gave beginning at a maternity hospital in Mariupol on March 1. The hospital is now additionally used as a medical ward and bomb shelter.

An administrative constructing is seen in Kharkiv after Russian shelling on March 1. Russian forces have scaled up their bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis.

Ukrainian emergency staff carry a physique of a sufferer following shelling that hit the City Hall constructing in Kharkiv on March 1.

A lady named Helen comforts her 8-year-old daughter, Polina, within the bomb shelter of a Kyiv youngsters’s hospital on March 1. The lady was on the hospital being handled for encephalitis, or irritation of the mind.

Ukrainian refugees attempt to keep heat on the Medyka border crossing in Poland on March 1.

Volunteers in Kyiv signal as much as be a part of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces on February 28.

A member of the Territorial Defense Forces masses rifle magazines in Kyiv on February 28.

A displaced Ukrainian cradles her youngster at a short lived shelter arrange inside a gymnasium in Beregsurány, Hungary, on February 28.

Ukrainian forces order a person to the bottom on February 28 as they elevated safety measures amid Russian assaults in Kyiv.

Smoke billows over the Ukrainian metropolis of Vasylkiv, simply exterior Kyiv on February 27. A fireplace at an oil storage space was seen raging on the Vasylkiv Air Base.

People wait on a platform contained in the railway station in Lviv on February 27. Thousands of individuals at Lviv’s fundamental prepare station tried to board trains that may take them out of Ukraine.

A Russian armored automobile burns after combating in Kharkiv on February 27. Street combating broke out as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, and residents have been urged to remain in shelters and never journey.

Local residents put together Molotov cocktails in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on February 27.

Cars line up on the street exterior Mostyska, Ukraine, as individuals try and flee to Poland on February 27.

Ukrainian troops in Kyiv escort a prisoner February 27 who they suspected of being a Russian agent.

Ukrainian service members take place on the Vasylkiv Air Base close to Kyiv on February 27.

A lady sleeps on chairs February 27 within the underground car parking zone of a Kyiv lodge that has been changed into a bomb shelter.

An condo constructing in Kyiv is seen after it was broken by shelling on February 26. The outer partitions of a number of condo items gave the impression to be blown out fully, with the interiors blackened and particles hanging free.

A police automobile patrols the streets of Kyiv on February 26.

Following a nationwide directive to assist complicate the invading Russian Army’s makes an attempt to navigate, a street employee removes indicators close to Pisarivka, Ukraine, on February 26.

Ukrainian service members search for and acquire unexploded shells after combating in Kyiv on February 26.

The physique of a Russian soldier lies subsequent to a Russian automobile exterior Kharkiv on February 25.

Members of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on February 25.

People stroll previous a residential constructing in Kyiv that was hit in an alleged Russian airstrike on February 25.

The physique of a college worker, who in response to locals was killed in current shelling, lies within the separatist-controlled city of Horlivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk area on February 25.

Kyiv residents take shelter in an underground parking storage on February 25.

The physique of a rocket stays in an condo after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24.

A wounded lady stands exterior a hospital after an assault on the japanese Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv, exterior of Kharkiv, on February 24.

A boy performs along with his pill in a public basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on February 24.

Ukrainian service members sit atop armored automobiles driving in japanese Ukraine’s Donetsk area on February 24.

People in Kyiv attempt to board a bus to journey west towards Poland on February 24.

People search shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv on February 24.

People wait after boarding a bus to depart Kyiv on February 24.

Police officers examine the stays of a missile that landed in Kyiv on February 24.

A employees member of a Kyiv lodge talks on the telephone on February 24.

People wait in line to purchase prepare tickets on the central station in Kyiv on February 24.

A photograph supplied by the Ukrainian President’s workplace seems to point out an explosion in Kyiv early on February 24.

A convoy of Russian army automobiles is seen February 23 within the Rostov area of Russia, which runs alongside Ukraine’s japanese border.

Ukrainian troopers discuss in a shelter on the entrance line close to Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on February 23.

Smoke rises from a broken energy plant in Shchastya that Ukrainian authorities say was hit by shelling on February 22.

A broken home is labored on after shelling close to the Ukrainian front-line metropolis of Novoluhanske on February 22.

Russian howitzers are loaded onto prepare automobiles close to Taganrog, Russia, on February 22.

Protesters demanding financial sanctions in opposition to Russia stand exterior the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on February 21. Only a small variety of protesters confirmed as much as display.

Activists maintain a efficiency in entrance of the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 21 in assist of prisoners who have been arrested in Crimea. They say the crimson doorways are an emblem of the doorways that have been kicked in to look and arrest Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.

Ukrainian servicemen store within the front-line city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on February 21.

People lay flowers on the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 21.

A pair arrives on the metropolis council to get married in Odesa on February 20. As Ukrainian authorities reported additional ceasefire violations and high Western officers warned about an impending battle, life went on in different components of the nation.

A lady rests in a automobile close to a border checkpoint in Avilo-Uspenka, Russia, on February 19.

A Ukrainian service member walks by a constructing on February 19 that was hit by mortar fireplace within the front-line village of Krymske, Ukraine.

Fighter jets fly over Belarus throughout a joint army train the nation held with Russia on February 19.

Ukrainian troopers stand guard at a army command middle in Novoluhanske on February 19.

People sit on a bus in Donetsk on February 18 after they have been ordered to evacuate to Russia by pro-Russian separatists.

Children play on previous Soviet tanks in entrance of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.

Ambassadors of European nations lay roses on the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on February 16. The wall comprises the names and pictures of army members who’ve died for the reason that battle with Russian-backed separatists started in 2014.

US troops stroll on the tarmac on the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as a part of a deployment of a number of thousand despatched to bolster NATO’s japanese flank in response to tensions with Russia.

A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded on the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on February 16 to mark a “Day of Unity,” an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A lady and youngster stroll beneath a army monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It’s on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

Ukrainian service members discuss at a front-line place in japanese Ukraine on February 14.

Members of Ukraine’s National Guard look out a window as they journey a bus by the capital of Kyiv on February 14.

Satellite pictures taken on February 13 by Maxar Technologies revealed that dozens of helicopters had appeared at a beforehand vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Pro-Russian separatists observe the motion of Ukrainian troops from trenches in Ukraine’s Donbas space on February 11.

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles that have been delivered to Kyiv on February 10 as a part of a US army assist package deal for Ukraine.