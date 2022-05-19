It’s nighttime in Kyiv. Here is the latest on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, left, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stand throughout an enhanced honor cordon ceremony upon his arrival on the Pentagon at present in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

If Sweden joins NATO, the nation will make the alliance “better at defending ourselves,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated throughout opening remarks forward of a bilateral assembly with Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist on the Pentagon on Wednesday.

“Your capabilities are modern, relevant and significant, and your addition to the alliance will make us all better at defending ourselves. And of course, that’s especially important at this crucial time,” Austin stated, because the conflict in Ukraine continues.

“The United States strongly supports Sweden’s application for NATO membership,” Austin added.

Austin thanked Sweden for its assist in supporting Ukraine by the previous two-and-a-half months of the conflict.

“Sweden has joined the United States and our allies and partners in rushing urgently needed security assistance and humanitarian aid to the brave people of Ukraine,” Austin stated. “Your leadership has helped bring renewed resolve and resolve to the Swedish defense and security establishment.”

Sweden has determined to formally apply to NATO for membership this week, together with Finland.

Hultqvist stated Russia’s conflict in Ukraine poses a “long-term threat to European security,” and referred to as it a “time where the democracies of Europe and North America must stand together against Russia’s naked aggression.”

While the US and Sweden already work collectively militarily, Hultqvist stated that “things have changed” due to Russia’s invasion.

“We’ve done a lot together to make interoperability to exercise together and to develop the relationship between our armed forces,” Hultqvist stated. “From our point of view, we’ve seen it as something that has given stability to our part of Europe, but the war in Ukraine is a reality and things have changed.”

Hultqvist referred to as Sweden’s choice to use for NATO membership a “manifestation of our commitment to transatlantic security and transatlantic cooperation.”

“In tying our security even more closely to the security of the United States and others, we are exercising our right to make our own choices in providing for our security,” Hultqvist added.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday is ready to welcome the Prime Minister of Sweden and the President of Finland to the White House in a key present of assist.

The leaders are anticipated to discuss Finland and Sweden’s NATO applications, European safety and assist for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated in a press release.