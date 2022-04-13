It’s noon in Kyiv. Here’s what you need to know

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a marketing campaign occasion in Strasbourg, France, on April 12. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to explain Russian actions in Ukraine as “genocide” in a tv interview with public broadcaster France 2.

Asked whether or not he, like US President Joe Biden, would use the time period “genocide” for the killing of Ukrainians by the Russian navy, Macron stated: “I would be careful with such terms today because these two peoples [Russians and Ukrainians] are brothers.”

“I want to continue to try, as much as I can, to stop this war and rebuild peace. I am not sure that an escalation of rhetoric serves that cause,” he added.

“What we can say for sure is that the situation is unacceptable and that these are war crimes. We are living through war crimes that are unprecedented on our soil — our European soil.”

The French President, who’s presently working for re-election, additionally famous France’s cooperation with Ukraine to analyze the alleged battle crimes.

“Russia has unilaterally started an extremely brutal war, it has now been established that the Russian army has committed war crimes and we must now find those who are responsible,” Macron stated.

Some context: Biden stated Tuesday the atrocities being uncovered in Ukraine qualify as genocide, saying “it’s become clearer and clearer that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian.”

It was a dramatic rhetorical escalation within the US view of what’s occurring on the bottom in Ukraine, which Biden has beforehand deemed battle crimes.

The US designation doesn’t carry any authorized ramifications however does carry important weight as Biden seeks to rally nations behind a technique of isolating and punishing Moscow.

Other world leaders, such because the UK’s Boris Johnson and Poland’s Andrzej Duda, have additionally used the phrase “genocide” to explain Russian actions in Ukraine.