‘It’s not a crime to play golf’: Park move triggers turf war at Northcote course

Liston, who’s an administrator of the just about 3000-strong Facebook group Community to Unlock Northcote Golf Club, stated she was assured the group may share the house. “We’ve managed space flight and to get to the moon, so we can certainly manage to share a piece of land in a way that means that golf can still be played and the community can still enjoy it,” she stated. Ruth Liston and different supporters of sharing inexperienced house on the Northcote golf course. Credit:Darrian Traynor Northcote golfer Mark Farrelly performed a spherical on the course on Tuesday and stated golfers had been joyful to concede a gap, however he was fearful it will result in group teams taking the entire course. “It will be a complete takeover because the more they cut the hours and cut the holes out, golfers won’t come here,” he stated.

Bill Jennings, spokesperson for the Northcote Community & Golf Hub, stated it was “death by a thousand cuts” for the course. “We were prepared to accept the reduction of some size of the golf course, but to then start to bring in shared time is a step too far for us,” he stated. “It’s not a crime to play golf.” Jennings stated golfers had been characterised as elitist however Northcote was a various public course with low charges. “They are using the stereotyping of golfers to demonise them as humans,” he stated. Jennings stated if the golf course was open for group use after 3pm every day, the council would lose important income from inexperienced charges that might not be paid by golfers.

"Are the park users prepared to pay $21.50 to spend time on the land when the golfers have paid that?" he stated. "We are extremely disappointed but we are not without hope that if the councillors explore the viability as the mayor has requested, it would be incredibly creative accounting that says that is viable financially." Other golf programs had been used closely by the general public throughout lockdowns, together with Royal Park, Burnley, Yarra Bend and Malvern Valley. City of Stonnington Mayor Jami Klisaris stated the Malvern Valley course had been an vital supply of open house for the group throughout the pandemic.