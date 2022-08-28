‘It’s not radical’: Push to ban old polluting trucks from capital cities

The Grattan report reveals that 14 per cent of the nation’s truck fleet was constructed earlier than 1996, and emits 60 instances the particulate matter of a brand new heavy car, and eight instances the toxic nitrogen oxides. It recommends providing monetary help to assist the homeowners of outdated vans swap to cleaner vans. NSW Greens transport spokeswoman Abigail Boyd mentioned the massive variety of pre-2003 diesel vans on the highway meant there could also be no alternative however to ban them. “But any ban must come with a support package for those individual truck owners who would otherwise suffer hardship,” she mentioned. “This isn’t about harming the trucking industry, it’s about providing guidance for future investment decisions.” In an indication of the problem, Transport Minister David Elliott informed a finances estimates listening to on Friday that there was “no way in the world” the federal government would meet an aspirational goal set by his predecessor Andrew Constance to impress the state’s fleet of 8000 buses by 2030. At current, the state has about 100 electrical buses, and an extra 200 are due subsequent 12 months.

NSW Labor roads spokesman John Graham mentioned that if his get together wins authorities he needs to encourage new jobs in companies which convert massive vans to electrical autos. Loading “We know that old diesel trucks have a huge impact on our state’s air quality. This is an issue we can’t avoid,” he mentioned. He didn’t touch upon whether or not pre-2003 vans needs to be banned from Sydney. The Grattan report additionally warns Australia’s air pollution requirements for vans are a decade behind main international markets, and that the nation must catch as much as the worldwide air pollution commonplace from 2024.

Under the so-called “Euro” requirements, a transfer from Euro-V to Euro-VI requires vans to scale back nitrogen oxide emissions by 80 per cent, and to halve particulate matter. Canada and the US tightened their air pollution requirements to Euro-VI in 2010, Japan in 2011, and the UK and Europe in 2014. Loading However, Australia is one in all solely six G20 nations that has not adopted – or dedicated to adopting – Euro-VI air pollution requirements. The federal authorities has been contemplating whether or not to introduce Euro-VI requirements in 2027. The Australian Trucking Association, an trade physique, mentioned it believed the federal authorities ought to mandate Euro-VI requirements for brand spanking new truck fashions from early 2024 and for brand spanking new vans usually the next 12 months. NSW Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway mentioned emission requirements have been decided federally and would want a nationwide strategy to make sure autos registered round Australia met legislative issues.