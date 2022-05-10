‘It’s not us’: Councillors distance themselves from kebab shop shutdown

“I started getting hated on from my various lovely friends saying, ‘How could you possibly do this to this lovely Indian diner?’” Wynne mentioned. “My mum rang me from Melbourne to say, ‘How can you do this to this small business?’”

Wynne offered a mayoral minute noting the general public’s opposition to the choice and the very fact the diner was anticipated to ask for a evaluation – which might take eight to 10 weeks to evaluate from the date of lodgment.

But councillors had been adamant their palms had been tied resulting from planning reforms some years in the past that stripped elected officers from the facility to judge growth functions.

“I don’t think it is fair that council staff or councillors carry the brunt of that [outrage] when due process was followed,” Wynne mentioned. “We understand planning and council matters inside out, the general public don’t. They don’t understand the difference between council and councillors, they think we’re all one.”

Residents First councillor Mark Silcocks supported the mayoral minute however mentioned workers had carried out the precise factor by rejecting the DA.