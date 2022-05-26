Sports
It’s official, Wriddhiman Saha ‘not willing’ to play for Bengal in Ranji knockouts | Cricket News – Times of India
KOLKATA: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Thursday made it official to the Cricket Association of Bengal that he’s “not willing” to play for the state crew in upcoming Ranji Trophy knockouts.
This successfully brings an finish to Saha’s superb profession with Bengal from the place he made his Ranji debut in November 2007 and went on to play 122 first-class and 102 List A matches.
“The Cricket Association of Bengal wanted Wriddhiman Saha to play for Bengal at this crucial juncture especially when Bengal would be fighting in the knockout stage in a bid to win the Ranji Trophy after becoming the top ranked team in the country at the end of the Group Stage,” CAB president Avishek Dalmiya mentioned in an announcement.
“I had expressed this to Wriddhiman and had requested him to reconsider his decision. However, Wriddhiman has now communicated to us that he is not willing to play the Ranji Knockouts.”
The 37-year-old, who has performed 122 first-class matches, has additionally left from their official crew WhatsApp group, making it clear that he has moved on.
A CAB official mentioned Saha is but to hunt a no-objection certificates (NOC) however the affiliation would give him as soon as he asks for it.
“We tried our greatest to persuade him, even by his childhood coach (Jayanta Bhowmick), however he has made up his thoughts to not play for Bengal once more. The affiliation will give him an NOC as and when he asks for it,” the official instructed PTI.
Saha first had pulled out of Ranji Trophy group stage citing ‘private causes’ after he was excluded from the Indian Test crew for the two-match dwelling sequence towards Sri Lanka in February.
CAB assistant secretary Debabrata Das then made unsavoury statements towards Saha within the media, questioning his dedication to infuriate the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.
Following his elegant type within the ongoing IPL for his franchise Gujarat Titans, Saha was picked for the Ranji quarterfinal that additional aggravated him as “he was not consulted before being selected”.
Saha reportedly sought an apology from Debabrata Das however after it was not materialised he made it clear he isn’t going to play for Bengal once more.
“There are many things in between. But now we are clear that he’s not playing so that we can prepare accordingly for the big match,” the official mentioned.
Bengal will play their Ranji Trophy quarter-final towards Jharkhand in Bangalore from June 6.
