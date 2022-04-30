‘It’s OK to remember’: Plan to use trees felled by Dandenongs storm for memorial

“If you have a look at the park, the wind swept up that hill [and] many houses were lost on both sides,” she mentioned. The centrepiece of the reflection house shall be a sculpture crafted from timber that also have their roots intact. There will even be a plaque to recognise what occurred. An illustration from the e-book ‘The Story of THE BIG STORM’. “It will be a very important place to be able to sit and have that experience and know that the big storm wasn’t forgotten,” she mentioned. Children had been among the many worst affected by the continuing emotional impact of the storm, mentioned Hall.

As a part of the hassle to assist them perceive what occurred, she wrote a youngsters’s e-book which was illustrated by pupils from Mount Dandenong Primary School. “It’s OK to remember,” she mentioned. “The more we talk about the event and how we feel about it, the more we can move on and heal.” Felled timber close to Mount Dandenong Primary School after the storms. Credit:Joe Armao Sculptor Anton McMurray, a Kallista resident, hopes to gather as much as 11 timber with the foundation balls nonetheless intact, with the concept of inverting the trunks with the underside on the prime. “I want to create somewhere where our natural world feels like a safe place,” he mentioned. “Which is the complete opposite to how people felt during the storm and its aftermath.”

McMurray has created an analogous sculpture earlier than referred to as ‘Seed’. He desires the tree roots to supply a sort of cover that impacts the pure mild for these strolling or sitting beneath. Loading “Depending on when you see it there will be light and shadow in play,” he mentioned. The plan is for the sculpture to be accomplished by subsequent yr and the playground prepared by 2024. It is hoped funding shall be offered by the Yarra Ranges Council as a part of its deliberate 39 kilometre RidgeWalk observe by means of the Dandenongs.