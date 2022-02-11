‘It’s shattering’: Suns confirm Ben King out for season with torn ACL
King who shapes as an rising star of the competitors, after kicking 89 objectives in his first 53 matches, is out of contract on the finish of the season and has been keenly monitored by Victorian golf equipment wanting to entice him dwelling.
King’s twin brother, Max, additionally wanted a knee reconstruction after tearing his ACL in his draft 12 months in 2018.
Encouragingly for Ben, Max has recovered nicely from his knee harm and has proven no ongoing points from the knee harm by way of its influence on his velocity, agility or leap.
Ben King’s contract standing was all the time to be a spotlight of intense curiosity this 12 months however earlier than Thursday’s incident all indications had been that he was blissful on the Gold Coast and prone to re-sign to stick with the Suns.
It is unlikely the knee harm will considerably alter any contract provide accessible for King.
The Suns know his means, potential and structural significance and could be snug to nonetheless decide to him long run. Other golf equipment in want of a key ahead would even be unlikely to be dissuaded from making a big strategy to him by the knee harm, particularly given the way in which his brother has recovered from his reconstruction.
There is not any good time to have one among your most vital structural gamers, and one among your thrilling younger abilities go down with an harm, however being solely weeks out from the primary recreation means he’ll miss the entire season.
It can be important with coach Stuart Dew out of contract at season’s finish, and enchancment on the sector in constant aggressive performances, after which in ladder place, will likely be vital within the choice on whether or not Dew will get one other contract.
Meanwhile, Port Adelaide small ahead Orazio Fantasia will return in for extra knee surgical procedure in Melbourne subsequent week and is unlikely to play within the opening month of the season no less than.
The dynamic former Essendon ahead had minor knee surgical procedure mid-season final 12 months and made it again for the final rounds and finals. He was then nonetheless struggling discomfort within the low season and went again in for extra surgical procedure on the medial meniscus within the left knee.
He bought again to coaching within the pre-season and solely to start having hassle along with his proper knee and the choice was made for him to have surgical procedure on the meniscus in that knee additionally.
Fantasia has barely educated by the pre-season due to the surgical procedures so will want some weeks to rehab and enhance health earlier than coming into competition.
Key ahead Charlie Dixon continues to be recovering from injuring ligaments in his ankle after a coaching mishap in late January. He is a 50-50 prospect for spherical one.