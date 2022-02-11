‘It’s shattering’: Suns confirm Ben King out for season with torn ACL

King who shapes as an rising star of the competitors, after kicking 89 objectives in his first 53 matches, is out of contract on the finish of the season and has been keenly monitored by Victorian golf equipment wanting to entice him dwelling. Loading King’s twin brother, Max, additionally wanted a knee reconstruction after tearing his ACL in his draft 12 months in 2018. Encouragingly for Ben, Max has recovered nicely from his knee harm and has proven no ongoing points from the knee harm by way of its influence on his velocity, agility or leap. Ben King’s contract standing was all the time to be a spotlight of intense curiosity this 12 months however earlier than Thursday’s incident all indications had been that he was blissful on the Gold Coast and prone to re-sign to stick with the Suns.

It is unlikely the knee harm will considerably alter any contract provide accessible for King. The Suns know his means, potential and structural significance and could be snug to nonetheless decide to him long run. Other golf equipment in want of a key ahead would even be unlikely to be dissuaded from making a big strategy to him by the knee harm, particularly given the way in which his brother has recovered from his reconstruction. There is not any good time to have one among your most vital structural gamers, and one among your thrilling younger abilities go down with an harm, however being solely weeks out from the primary recreation means he'll miss the entire season. It can be important with coach Stuart Dew out of contract at season's finish, and enchancment on the sector in constant aggressive performances, after which in ladder place, will likely be vital within the choice on whether or not Dew will get one other contract.