It’s soldier against soldier in the Ben Roberts-Smith case

This was the order allegedly barked by Roberts-Smith in April 2009, after he’d grabbed an Afghan detainee who’d been squatting in opposition to a wall inside a village compound, forcing the person to kneel in entrance of a second Australian soldier (recognized solely as Person 4) who was prepared with a borrowed suppressor fitted to his M4 assault rifle.

The phrases have been surprising of their simplicity, and their pressure: “shoot him”.

Two quick, sharp phrases galvanised the courtroom within the long-awaited resumption of the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation case on Wednesday morning.

This account marked a dramatic begin to the resumption of hearings within the high-profile case, held up since July final 12 months by COVID-19 lockdowns. What rendered the proof much more gorgeous was its supply: a fellow soldier, the primary Australian army witness to be heard on this case aside from Roberts-Smith himself.

That witness, recognized solely as Person 41, stays a serving member of the SAS stationed on the army’s secret operations coaching centre at Swan Island in Victoria.

Giving proof for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age as a part of their defence within the case, he had extra to recount. In regular, virtually passionless language, he mentioned he later noticed Roberts-Smith exterior the identical compound (designated Whiskey 108), throwing a second Afghan to the bottom, rolling him onto his abdomen and machine-gunning him within the again.

Roberts-Smith has vehemently denied participating in these or another illegal killings and he and his authorized staff have accused these making accusations in opposition to him of performing out of jealousy of his army prowess and awards, together with the Victoria Cross.

Person 41, nevertheless, claims he regarded Roberts-Smith as a superb and courageous soldier who might be relied on to have the backs of his comrades. He admitted underneath questioning from Roberts-Smith’s counsel, Arthur Moses SC, that he’d by no means lodged any official criticism with superiors about these episodes within the decade after they occurred.