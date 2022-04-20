‘It’s sportsmanship’: Heppell says Bombers must lift, defends post-match demeanour

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell says the Bombers had been poor in opposition to Fremantle, however has defended his crew in opposition to accusations they had been too jovial when talking with their opponents after their 48-point loss.

“I haven’t heard anything about that or seen anything about that, but it’s absolutely a part of the game. It’s sportsmanship,” Heppell mentioned.

“I’m not going to cry and sulk the whole time and be a bad sport.”

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell holding the Anzac trophy with Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury. Credit:Eddie Jim

Former Port Adelaide premiership participant Kane Cornes took exception to Essendon gamers “laughing” with their opponents after the siren on Channel Nine’s Footy Classified on Monday evening.