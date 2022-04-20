‘It’s sportsmanship’: Heppell says Bombers must lift, defends post-match demeanour
Essendon captain Dyson Heppell says the Bombers had been poor in opposition to Fremantle, however has defended his crew in opposition to accusations they had been too jovial when talking with their opponents after their 48-point loss.
“I haven’t heard anything about that or seen anything about that, but it’s absolutely a part of the game. It’s sportsmanship,” Heppell mentioned.
“I’m not going to cry and sulk the whole time and be a bad sport.”
Former Port Adelaide premiership participant Kane Cornes took exception to Essendon gamers “laughing” with their opponents after the siren on Channel Nine’s Footy Classified on Monday evening.
Fremantle kicked 10 unanswered objectives in Sunday’s match, whereas the Bombers had been goalless within the second half till halfway by the ultimate time period.
Essendon have recorded one win thus far this season, conceding a median of 108 factors per sport, placing their defence last in the league.
Ahead of their Anzac Day match in opposition to Collingwood, Heppell mentioned he had “full trust and belief” the Bombers would recuperate.
“In the second half our defence was poor, absolutely. There is no doubt about that,” Heppell mentioned.