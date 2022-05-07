“It’s SURREAL,” says Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releasing on the same day as Pyaar Ka Punchnama; also comments on the clash with Dhaakad and North films vs South films debate : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Kartik Aaryan had a superb debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was launched on May 20, 2011, and was a sleeper hit regardless of starring newcomers. Kartik rocked probably the most and his cute seems and monologue had been liked by every one.

“It’s SURREAL,” says Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releasing on the identical day as Pyaar Ka Punchnama; additionally feedback on the conflict with Dhaakad and North movies vs South movies debate

The actor is now all set to be seen within the horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Interestingly, this movie can even be out on May 20! When this author identified this coincidence to the actor throughout a latest media interplay, he excitedly stated, “It’s surreal! When the makers were figuring out when to release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, May 20 was one of the options. I told them ‘Yehi date pe picture laao theatre mein. Bahut acchi date hai yeh’ (laughs)!”

Kartik additional stated, “I recently went to YouTube to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track and to see the comments. All of a sudden, I was reminded of the song ‘Ban Gaya Kutta’ from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and started watching it. It was great to see where I was then and where I have reached now, and how different I looked now.”

In between our interplay, Luv Ranjan, who occurred to be on the identical venue, got here and greeted Kartik warmly. Hence, this author couldn’t assist however ask if each would collaborate once more on a mission. Luv Ranjan and Kartik labored collectively on a number of movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and the Rs. 100 crore grosser, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). To which Kartik simply smiled and replied, “I hope so.”

Coming again to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan revealed what made him signal the movie. He stated, “The character has a naughtiness, which I associate with also. So I could relate to him. His name is Ruhaan and he’s known as Rooh Baba. It’s a character you’d find amongst your friend circle. And there’s another factor, which I can’t talk about (smiles).”

Did he meet real-life babas to prep for the function of Rooh Baba? Kartik Aaryan laughed and replied, “No, I didn’t. When you’d see the film, you’d realize the reason. It’s situational and driven by the storyline, which again, I can’t say much about! So I’d say ki itna ‘baba training’ nahi karni padi (laughs).”

The dialog then steered in the direction of the latest North movies vs South movies debate. The notion these days is that solely South movies are doing properly. Kartik disagreed, “I think, acchi filmein chal rahi hai. Even Gangubai Kathiawadi worked, right? So, it’s about how good a film is.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 clashes with Kangana Ranaut’s actioner, Dhaakad. When requested whether or not he fears that the viewers would get divided in consequence on May 20, Kartik Aaryan opined, “That won’t happen as the target audience is not the same. The genre of both the movies is different. It’s visible in the trailers. And the scenario today is such that agar kisi film ka business hota hai, toh bahut bada business hota hai. This shows that audiences are going to the cinemas. On May 20, the moviegoers would have the option to watch 2 films. I hope both (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad) work at the box office.”

Also Read: “Kartik Aaryan bada tension mein rehta tha. When he told me, ‘Sir, Corona’, I told him, ‘Daro na’! I used to laugh at his paranoia about Covid” – Anees Bazmee

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi films solely on Bollywood Hungama.