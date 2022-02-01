It’s the economy, stupid. But whose economy?

John Lichfield is a former international editor of the Independent and was the newspaper’s Paris correspondent for 20 years.

There are 10 weeks to go till the primary spherical of the presidential election and the French economic system is buzzing.

Growth final 12 months was 7 percent — the best for half a century and one of the best within the G7 group of massive, industrial nations. Unemployment at 8 p.c is the bottom for 15 years.

If you apply the James Carville Rule — “It’s the economy, stupid” — President Emmanuel Macron ought to glide to a second time period within the Elysée Palace on April 10 and 24.

Maybe. It is dependent upon the way you interpret the Carville Rule.

Carville was the profitable supervisor of Bill Clinton’s first presidential marketing campaign in 1992. His celebrated dictum referred to not the “official” economic system however to the “lived” well-being of voters — their sense of prosperity.

I lined the 1992 U.S. election, travelling to a rating or extra states. The American economic system recovered strongly within the months earlier than the vote and boomed quickly afterward. And but it was evident on the marketing campaign path that rising GDP figures had not revived the spirits of the struggling American heartlands. Clinton gained over incumbent George H. W. Bush.

Now quick ahead 30 years from U.S. 1992 to France 2022.

Macron and his finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, deserve nice credit score for the best way they’ve guided the French economic system by way of the COVID pandemic (albeit at the price of huge state spending and elevated debt). The American economist Paul Krugman wrote within the New York Times lately that France was the “star” financial performer amongst massive industrial nations within the final two years.

Out within the French heartlands, nevertheless, the temper is darker, particularly amongst these on low and middling incomes.

Inflation was formally solely 2.8 p.c in 2021. That fails to inform the true story — particularly for the decrease paid.

Energy costs have soared; heating fuel, used extensively in rural France, has risen by 57 percent within the first 9 months of 2021. The pump costs of petrol and diesel at the moment are 10 centimes a liter greater than people who ignited the unique Yellow Jackets rural and provincial revolt in 2018.

Rents and home costs are rising. Food costs are hovering because of the growth in commodity costs worldwide.

Last week there have been demonstrations for greater wages in 270 French cities and cities. A large opinion poll by Ipsos for France Inter final week discovered that the price of dwelling was by far an important concern for voters on this 12 months’s marketing campaign (51 p.c of these questioned).

The topic which has dominated the controversy on the precise and much proper — immigration and nationwide identification — got here solely fourth within the league desk of standard issues.

“There is a disconnect between the public debate — both the campaign and the media — and the reality of the everyday lives of people and especially blue-collar workers,” Laurent Berger, head of the reasonable French trades union confederation, the CFDT, instructed newspaper JDD.

Macron, who has but to formally enter the race, has been watching the state of affairs with rising disquiet — even alarm.

His authorities has intervened to dam the massive rises in electrical energy costs seen in different European nations. By forcing the state-owned electrical energy large EDF to raid its monetary reserves and promote to its retail rivals at a loss, Macron hopes to maintain the rise in energy payments to 4 p.c this 12 months.

That’s not all. His prime minister, Jean Castex, introduced final week a ten p.c improve within the tax break given to individuals who want to make use of a automobile to get to work. A €100 “cost of living” subsidy to all poor and middling households, promised final October, has been arriving in financial institution accounts throughout France within the final two weeks.

The value of dwelling disaster is scarcely Macron’s fault. Similar issues face all developed nations, because the world economic system adjusts to the obvious retreat of the COVID pandemic. But “it’s not my fault” will not be an argument that goes down properly throughout an election.

You don’t must cross the Atlantic to seek out historic precedents for an incumbent president unseated by the financial misery inflicted on unusual lives by world occasions.

President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was defeated in 1981 after the oil-price shocks of the Nineteen Seventies brought on rampant “stagflation” — a beforehand unseen cocktail of inflation, low development and unemployment.

President Nicolas Sarkozy misplaced in 2012 after the markets and euro crises of 2008-11 generated a double spike in unemployment and the “real” value of dwelling.

Sarkozy, simply as Macron does now, pointed to official figures exhibiting that the French grew richer every year throughout his mandate. Poorer and middling French voters, then as now, checked out their end-of-month financial institution balances and noticed no signal of elevated prosperity.

Macron has a number of components on his aspect. Unemployment is falling, not rising because it was in 1981 and 2012. In the elections in these years, financial misery helped to convey Socialist presidents to energy. This 12 months the French left stays scattered and weak, regardless of promising massive will increase in social funds and the minimal wage.

What of Macron’s different rivals? The far-right pundit turned politician Eric Zemmour is solely in what he sees because the long-term decline of France, not a short-term decline in “real” wages.

The different far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, does make “le pouvoir d’achat” (buying energy) a part of her platform. She needs, inter alia, to chop taxes on gas of every kind (whereas claiming that she is dedicated to motion towards local weather change).

The center-right candidate, Valérie Pécresse, has promised a ten p.c improve in all salaries beneath €36,000 a 12 months — though she appears to be quietly scaling back on that promise — whereas calling for much less state intervention within the economic system.

Neither thought has set the marketing campaign alight. On the economic system a minimum of, Macron is lucky in having unconvincing opponents — for now.

He stays comfortably ahead of the pack in “horserace” polls for the primary spherical of voting on April 10. His approval rankings are, nevertheless, starting to deflate.

A recent poll by IFOP for the Journal du Dimanche confirmed approval of Macron falling by 4 factors in per week to 37 p.c — with the price of dwelling given as one of many principal causes.

When he does enter the race formally, in all probability subsequent week, Macron will little question search for a way of sweetening the on a regular basis lives of French residents. But what?

Any cash he spends earlier than April would appear to be a raid on public funds to assist his marketing campaign. Any longer-term guarantees might sound too obscure and ephemeral.

Macron’s France has (with some motive) been hailed by the New York Times and Financial Times as an financial “star” and the surprising, new “locomotive” of European development. None of that pays the nation’s fuel payments.