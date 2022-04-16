‘It’s the way the game should be played’: Why Roosters hard man Morley loves JWH
“He’s already had such a fantastic career and there’s still plenty in the tank there for Jared.”
Morley famously went after New Zealand Warriors ahead Richard Villasanti after he ironed out Brad Fittler halfway by way of the second half of the 2002 decider. You can solely think about what Waerea-Hargreaves would have executed had he been in the midst of the sector and laid eyes on Villasanti.
“‘Big Villa’ probably did what he did trying to spur his boys on, but it worked the other way and fired us up,” Morley stated. “It was a great motivational tool at the time. Freddy wouldn’t have felt that way because he was bleeding and had stitches in his head.
“My job, like all forwards, was to protect your playmaker, your captain and star player. It was a cheap shot.
“Nobody said anything to each other, but we looked at each other and you could tell what every forward was thinking, and that was: ‘Let’s get a bit of payback on Big Villa’.”
Morley spent six years on the Roosters, and one in all his many suspensions included a two-match ban for a shot on Ben Walker, the daddy of present Roosters’ five-eighth Sam Walker.
Now 44, Morley stated he wished St Helens prop Alex Walmsley had tried his luck within the NRL, labelling him “the best front-rower in the Super League by quite a long way”.
“He’s probably the wrong side of 30 now and that ship has probably sailed, but I’ve got no doubts he would have succeeded,” Morley stated.
Morley touched down in Sydney on Friday night, watched Saturday’s captain’s run, and can benefit from the Warriors’ conflict from a non-public field on the SCG on Sunday earlier than flying residence late Monday.
“All my mates asked me why I was only going for three days, but I said three days drinking with the Roosters boys was more than enough – I’ll be ready to come home after two days,” he quipped.
