‘It’s time for signaling to Ukrainian people that we want them in as soon as possible’ Šefčovič

Following the casual General Affairs Council in Arles (4 March) Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič mentioned that opposite to experiences there was absolute unity amongst ministers on the necessity to ship a really robust, clear political sign to the Ukrainian those that EU membership is feasible.

“It’s time for signalling that Ukrainian people are a European people and we want them in as soon as possible,” asserted Šefčovič. “I feel that we now have to deal with what’s most essential now to assist Ukraine within the combat in opposition to the enemy and to supply them any help we will we will provide.

“I think that what is important today is to assure them that we see them inside the EU at the European table in future. The time for mechanics and processes will come later. Now we have to focus on what is more important, and that is to send a very strong political signal that we consider Ukraine a European country, we see them as a future member state and I’m sure that with that political encouragement, we can really achieve a lot.”

Advertisement

Share this text: