‘It’s time to act,’ Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday mentioned that it was time for the West to implement at the least a part of the sanctions it has ready towards Russia.

“Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding,” Kuleba mentioned.

Kuleba’s assertion got here quickly after Russia and Belarus introduced an extension of army drills close to Ukrainian borders, with Western leaders warning of an imminent Russian invasion whereas clashes intensify in japanese Ukraine.

“It’s time to act. I’m officially saying that there are all the grounds to implement at least a part of sanctions prepared against Russia, now,” Kuleba mentioned at a televised briefing from a safety convention in Munich.

