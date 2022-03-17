It’s truly showtime as PM tries his 1001 disguises

Most of the time I don’t agree with what Transport Minister David Elliott says (“Costs blowout may yet derail mega-projects”, March 17), however I actually agree there shouldn’t be any dedication to constructing the second stage of the Parramatta mild rail line. It is essential the federal government takes a breather earlier than going all out to construct new infrastructure. They must evaluate all present tasks objectively to work out if there’s a change of committing to new tasks that may develop into white elephants. Although price blowouts (“variation” in builder’s jargon) are usually not uncommon for such giant tasks, the cumulative impact turns into staggering for taxpayers. Governments will come and go however taxpayers will proceed to pay for the white elephants. Mukul Desai, Hunters Hill There has been vital group push-back in opposition to privatisation and metrofication of Bankstown Line rail providers. There had been tons of of submissions to the influence statements, overwhelmingly in opposition. The NSW authorities doesn’t pay attention and cares little about any social license. Andrew Constance has moved on whereas we’re left with a public transport community that’s fragmented and chaotic as a result of billions have been mis-spent on privatisations and dud offers as an alternative of getting used to put money into the system. The public can shout solely so loud and so lengthy on a problem such because the Metro mess. Marie Healy, Hurlstone Park I’m positive the state authorities received’t be anxious in regards to the predictable “budget blowout”; they’ll simply discover one other public asset to unload. Peter Miniutti, Ashbury This authorities is constructing the brand new soccer stadium for about $750 million. How is it Sydenham railway station is costing about the identical ($757 million)? Terry Cook, Ermington Why can we by no means hear about tasks coming in below price range? Presumably, it’s as a result of the unique contract is awarded to the bottom bidder. When they discover they will’t do it for that worth, they ask for more cash. And the federal government (on our behalf) pays it. Maybe if the contractors themselves bore some price of blowouts, it would encourage them to bid extra realistically within the first place. Wouldn’t it’s good for the individuals to win generally somewhat than the massive constructors? David Rush, Lawson

From Metro rail strains to sports activities stadiums to motorways, one factor we are able to at all times depend on is that they are going to be over price range, over time and overrated (“Rising costs push rail project up by $2.2b”, March 17). Meredith Williams, Northmead Political repair a $10 billion blunder Thank you for exposing how former treasurer Scott Morrison designed a political repair that can now price taxpayers an additional $10 billion and which economists are calling a “scandalous waste of taxpayers’ money” (“PM’s WA ‘deal’ slammed as GST soars”, March 17). An extended-term authorities’s choices and their penalties are essential to mirror upon as an election approaches. Equally, it could be value inspecting Morrison’s first journey to WA in nearly a yr to announce a $4.3 billion dry dock shipbuilding facility for Perth. That wouldn’t by any likelihood be pork-barrelling, wouldn’t it? Alison Stewart, Riverview Australia continues to pay a really excessive worth for the Morrison-Joyce authorities’s administration of taxpayer funds. We now study that the present GST deal will price federal taxpayers an additional $10 billion over 4 years – an end result described as “outrageous” by Saul Eslake – apparently as a result of the coverage change by then-Treasurer Morrison made the inaccurate assumption that iron ore costs would fall. This is up there with the $20 billion wasted in JobKeeper overpayments to firms final yr as a result of the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, did not claw again the overpayments. We ought to bear in mind these coverage blunders in just a few weeks after we might be subjected to the Treasurer’s price range ritual. Rob Firth, Cremorne Point Simplicity itself: discuss inflation, trigger inflation, reap the monetary good thing about the GST ″⁣tailwind″⁣. Have I handed Government Economics 101? Helen Lewin, Tumbi Umbi

Get transferring on EV plans The price of renewables (Letters, March 17) is already commercially aggressive (apart from Snowy 2.0). Ask anybody with rooftop photo voltaic and batteries and, as gas costs escalate, the acquisition of an EV is wanting increasingly enticing. The solely downside to me shopping for one is the just about full absence of publicly accessible quick EV charging stations in my neck of the woods. While new condominium buildings are required to include EV charging factors for residents, it’s tough and expensive to retrofit outdated buildings. Elizabeth Elenius, Pyrmont With the worth of petrol rising, in the present day I made an inquiry about an electrical car (‴⁣⁣No longer a rich man’s car’: Electric vehicles power ahead”, March 17). The gross sales assistant instructed me they’d one within the showroom and it was being offered that day; every nation vendor was given one automobile and metropolis sellers three. There might be a scarcity of EVs till the federal government will get severe and adjusts some coverage settings. It might save the $30 billion spent every year on importing gas and subsidise EVs. Present worldwide and native crises spotlight the necessity for self-sufficiency by way of gas and additional reductions in greenhouse fuel emissions. Warren McPherson, Gerringong Plant-based confusion Responding to the article in regards to the meat trade “running scared” (“Meat industry runs scared from competitors”, March 10) from plant-based faux meat, the reply is a powerful “No”. Australia’s meat and livestock trade isn’t afraid of competitors. What isn’t acceptable is manufactured plant-based protein merchandise making an attempt to piggyback on our manufacturers, constructed over generations, and deceptive shoppers within the course of.

Despite what plant-based meat firms and the creator Peter Singer imagine, client analysis has already confirmed that confusion is widespread within the market. Last yr a nationally consultant survey of 1000 Australians discovered that six in 10 respondents mistook a plant-based meat product for one containing animal meat.

This identical analysis additionally discovered widespread group help for clearer labelling, with 73 per cent agreeing that plant-based merchandise shouldn’t be allowed to make use of the time period “meat”.

Indeed, more moderen analysis commissioned by No Meat May and Vegan Australia additionally reveals that, on common, 20 per cent of respondents incorrectly recognized the fitting product throughout a packaging affiliation take a look at and 45 per cent agreed that they “find the use of animal images on plant-based meats confusing”.

While the anti-meat motion thrives on half-truths across the influence of meat consumption on local weather change to advertise faux meat, they ignore the big position Australian farmers and livestock have already performed in sequestering carbon. The Australian pink meat trade has decreased its emissions by over 50 per cent since 2005 – we’re doing greater than another trade as we try in the direction of being carbon-neutral by 2030. John McKillop, Red Meat Advisory Council, Forrest (ACT)

De Groot’s cruellest lower My dad stood on a wood crate to see his hero Jack Lang open the bridge (‴⁣⁣Daddy’s bridge’: Boys’ early walk across a Sydney icon”, March 17) and was devastated when de Groot rode in and slashed the ribbon – a second by no means to be forgotten in our family. Josephine Piper, Miranda Funds for flood victims I want to give up my unused Dine & Discover vouchers for flood reduction however I can not discover a method to take action, nor any authorities personnel to assist me. I imagine this might obtain the unique function of the vouchers in stimulating the economic system, however in a extra sensible method. It would supply a prepared pool of funds that the federal government has already earmarked. I might merely let my vouchers lapse, after all, and the funds would develop into out there however the flood victims might use the funds now. Perhaps a government-generated QR code that we might scan or an added possibility on the Service NSW app might make this work? Col Ruffels, North Avoca Brolly folly

I as soon as purchased an umbrella throughout a rainstorm, and its prime flew off after I opened it (Letters, March 17). The salesperson mentioned “what do you expect? It’s a cheap umbrella”. Vicky Marquis, Glebe After I had misplaced two pricey umbrellas, my spouse invented an umbrella quiver made out of the leg of an outdated pair of trousers. It hangs over my shoulder on the prepared. It’s been greater than a month now and I nonetheless have my umbrella. Splendid! Dennis Dorwick, Mortdale Please, somewhat than umbrellas, get your self a raincoat with a hood. You will enhance public security (no unintentional prodding), achieve additional pockets, two arms free when you really want them and keep away from pointless landfill. Norman Carter, Roseville Chase On the wing Yesterday a butterfly flew into our backyard. I had not seen one for ages and I miss them. Why have they disappeared? Can something be executed to carry them again? Chris McGregor, Cabarita