It’s truly showtime as PM tries his 1001 disguises

Most of the time I don’t agree with what Transport Minister David Elliott says (“Costs blowout may yet derail mega-projects”, March 17), however I actually agree there shouldn’t be any dedication to constructing the second stage of the Parramatta gentle rail line. It is essential the federal government takes a breather earlier than going all out to construct new infrastructure. They have to assessment all present tasks objectively to work out if there’s a change of committing to new tasks that may change into white elephants. Although price blowouts (“variation” in builder’s jargon) aren’t uncommon for such giant tasks, the cumulative impact turns into staggering for taxpayers. Governments will come and go however taxpayers will proceed to pay for the white elephants. Mukul Desai, Hunters Hill There has been important group push-back in opposition to privatisation and metrofication of Bankstown Line rail providers. There had been a whole lot of submissions to the affect statements, overwhelmingly in opposition. The NSW authorities doesn’t hear and cares little about any social license. Andrew Constance has moved on whereas we’re left with a public transport community that’s fragmented and chaotic as a result of billions have been mis-spent on privatisations and dud offers as an alternative of getting used to spend money on the system. The public can shout solely so loud and so lengthy on a difficulty such because the Metro mess. Marie Healy, Hurlstone Park I’m certain the state authorities received’t be nervous concerning the predictable “budget blowout”; they’ll simply discover one other public asset to dump. Peter Miniutti, Ashbury This authorities is constructing the brand new soccer stadium for about $750 million. How is it Sydenham railway station is costing about the identical ($757 million)? Terry Cook, Ermington Why will we by no means hear about tasks coming in underneath funds? Presumably, it’s as a result of the unique contract is awarded to the bottom bidder. When they discover they will’t do it for that value, they ask for more cash. And the federal government (on our behalf) pays it. Maybe if the contractors themselves bore some price of blowouts, it would encourage them to bid extra realistically within the first place. Wouldn’t it’s good for the folks to win generally moderately than the massive constructors? David Rush, Lawson

From Metro rail strains to sports activities stadiums to motorways, one factor we are able to all the time depend on is that they are going to be over funds, over time and overrated (“Rising costs push rail project up by $2.2b”, March 17). Meredith Williams, Northmead Political repair a $10 billion blunder Thank you for exposing how former treasurer Scott Morrison designed a political repair that may now price taxpayers an additional $10 billion and which economists are calling a “scandalous waste of taxpayers’ money” (“PM’s WA ‘deal’ slammed as GST soars”, March 17). A protracted-term authorities’s selections and their penalties are essential to mirror upon as an election approaches. Equally, it will be price inspecting Morrison’s first journey to WA in nearly a 12 months to announce a $4.3 billion dry dock shipbuilding facility for Perth. That wouldn’t by any likelihood be pork-barrelling, would it not? Alison Stewart, Riverview Australia continues to pay a really excessive value for the Morrison-Joyce authorities’s administration of taxpayer funds. We now be taught that the present GST deal will price federal taxpayers an additional $10 billion over 4 years – an final result described as “outrageous” by Saul Eslake – apparently as a result of the coverage change by then-Treasurer Morrison made the inaccurate assumption that iron ore costs would fall. This is up there with the $20 billion wasted in JobKeeper overpayments to corporations final 12 months as a result of the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, didn’t claw again the overpayments. We ought to bear in mind these coverage blunders in just a few weeks once we will probably be subjected to the Treasurer’s funds ritual. Rob Firth, Cremorne Point Simplicity itself: speak about inflation, trigger inflation, reap the monetary good thing about the GST ″⁣tailwind″⁣. Have I handed Government Economics 101? Helen Lewin, Tumbi Umbi

Get transferring on EV plans The price of renewables (Letters, March 17) is already commercially aggressive (apart from Snowy 2.0). Ask anybody with rooftop photo voltaic and batteries and, as gasoline costs escalate, the acquisition of an EV is trying increasingly more enticing. The solely downside to me shopping for one is the virtually full absence of publicly accessible quick EV charging stations in my neck of the woods. While new residence buildings are required to include EV charging factors for residents, it’s tough and expensive to retrofit previous buildings. Elizabeth Elenius, Pyrmont With the value of petrol rising, in the present day I made an inquiry about an electrical automobile (‴⁣⁣No longer a rich man’s car’: Electric vehicles power ahead”, March 17). The gross sales assistant advised me that they had one within the showroom and it was being bought that day; every nation supplier was given one automotive and metropolis sellers three. There will probably be a scarcity of EVs till the federal government will get critical and adjusts some coverage settings. It may save the $30 billion spent every year on importing gasoline and subsidise EVs. Present worldwide and native crises spotlight the necessity for self-sufficiency by way of gasoline and additional reductions in greenhouse fuel emissions. Warren McPherson, Gerringong Plant-based confusion Responding to the article concerning the meat business “running scared” (“Meat industry runs scared from competitors”, March 10) from plant-based faux meat, the reply is a convincing “No”. Australia’s meat and livestock business isn’t afraid of competitors. What isn’t acceptable is manufactured plant-based protein merchandise attempting to piggyback on our manufacturers, constructed over generations, and deceptive shoppers within the course of.

Despite what plant-based meat corporations and the creator Peter Singer imagine, client analysis has already confirmed that confusion is widespread within the market. Last 12 months a nationally consultant survey of 1000 Australians discovered that six in 10 respondents mistook a plant-based meat product for one containing animal meat.

This identical analysis additionally discovered widespread group help for clearer labelling, with 73 per cent agreeing that plant-based merchandise shouldn’t be allowed to make use of the time period “meat”.

Indeed, newer analysis commissioned by No Meat May and Vegan Australia additionally exhibits that, on common, 20 per cent of respondents incorrectly recognized the precise product throughout a packaging affiliation take a look at and 45 per cent agreed that they “find the use of animal images on plant-based meats confusing”.

While the anti-meat motion thrives on half-truths across the affect of meat consumption on local weather change to advertise faux meat, they ignore the large function Australian farmers and livestock have already performed in sequestering carbon. The Australian pink meat business has diminished its emissions by over 50 per cent since 2005 – we’re doing greater than another business as we try in the direction of being carbon-neutral by 2030. John McKillop, Red Meat Advisory Council, Forrest (ACT)

De Groot’s cruellest reduce My dad stood on a picket crate to see his hero Jack Lang open the bridge (‴⁣⁣Daddy’s bridge’: Boys’ early walk across a Sydney icon”, March 17) and was devastated when de Groot rode in and slashed the ribbon – a second by no means to be forgotten in our family. Josephine Piper, Miranda Funds for flood victims I want to give up my unused Dine & Discover vouchers for flood reduction however I can’t discover a approach to take action, nor any authorities personnel to assist me. I imagine this is able to obtain the unique goal of the vouchers in stimulating the economic system, however in a extra sensible approach. It would supply a prepared pool of funds that the federal government has already earmarked. I may merely let my vouchers lapse, after all, and the funds would change into accessible however the flood victims may use the funds now. Perhaps a government-generated QR code that we may scan or an added possibility on the Service NSW app may make this work? Col Ruffels, North Avoca Brolly folly

I as soon as purchased an umbrella throughout a rainstorm, and its prime flew off after I opened it (Letters, March 17). The salesperson mentioned “what do you expect? It’s a cheap umbrella”. Vicky Marquis, Glebe After I had misplaced two expensive umbrellas, my spouse invented an umbrella quiver comprised of the leg of an previous pair of trousers. It hangs over my shoulder on the prepared. It’s been greater than a month now and I nonetheless have my umbrella. Splendid! Dennis Dorwick, Mortdale Please, moderately than umbrellas, get your self a raincoat with a hood. You will enhance public security (no unintentional prodding), acquire further pockets, two arms free when you really want them and keep away from pointless landfill. Norman Carter, Roseville Chase On the wing Yesterday a butterfly flew into our backyard. I had not seen one for ages and I miss them. Why have they disappeared? Can something be completed to convey them again? Chris McGregor, Cabarita