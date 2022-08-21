‘It’s worse than under Mugabe right now’: Zimbabwean MP pays the price of opposition in solitary cell | News24

The clampdown comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is struggling to rein in inflation, finish Zimbabwe’s persistent energy cuts and ease entrenched poverty.

When Zimbabwean lawmaker Job Sikhala settles all the way down to sleep at evening, he does so on the ground of an ageing maximum-security jail in Harare.

The 50-year-old opposition MP has been held in solitary for nearly two months.

Jail is hardly a novel expertise for the 50-year-old firebrand, who in a political profession spanning greater than twenty years has been arrested 67 occasions however by no means been convicted, his lawyer says.

Under Robert Mugabe — a liberation hero who dominated with an iron fist for 37 years — the nation gained an extended expertise with arrests of dissenters and abuse.

But rights teams say the clampdown has stepped into new territory, usually that includes repeated detentions and exceptionally harsh custody, as elections loom.

“It’s worse than under Mugabe right now,” Sikhala’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, informed AFP.

The justice and data ministries in addition to the nationwide prosecuting authority didn’t reply to an AFP request for remark.

Sikhala was arrested in June together with fellow opposition politician and lawmaker Godfrey Sithole over a speech he gave on the memorial service for one more opposition activist whose mutilated physique was present in a nicely days earlier.

A practising lawyer, Sikhala informed mourners that the lady’s spirit would come again to avenge her dying, his lawyer mentioned.

The day was marked by what police has described as an “orgy of public violence.”

‘Travesty’

Supporters of the ruling ZANU-PF celebration reportedly harassed funeral-goers. In flip, opponents torched the home of a ruling celebration official.

Sikhala was charged with inciting violence and obstructing the course of justice over his speech and for having allegedly recommended that ZANU-PF members had been behind the homicide.

Police have arrested a person they are saying was the sufferer’s ex-lover over the killing.

Sikhala’s attorneys have denied any hyperlink between their shopper and the violence.

Amnesty International has described the case as “political” and a “travesty of justice”.

The rights group’s director for Zimbabwe, Lucia Masuka, informed AFP the case is a part of a sample that has seen a string of opposition figures arrested in recent times, usually on expenses of inciting violence.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, a coalition of rights teams, logged 114 instances of arbitrary arrest throughout the nation within the first six months of this yr alone.

High-profile instances embody award-winning novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga who was arrested in 2020 over a protest and three younger feminine activists held the identical yr on accusations of getting faked their very own abduction.

Anger over financial system

The crackdown comes as the federal government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who changed Mugabe in 2017, is struggling to rein in inflation which reached greater than 250 p.c in July, finish Zimbabwe’s persistent energy cuts and ease entrenched poverty.

General elections are as a result of be held in 2023, at a date that’s prone to be within the first half of the yr.

Mtetwa, a veteran defender of dissenters in Zimbabwe, mentioned she anticipated the state of affairs to worsen because the vote neared. “There is no question about it,” she mentioned.

“There’s an economic meltdown, things are not working at all,” mentioned Masuka. “People are disgruntled”.

By going after the likes of Sikhala, the federal government was sending a message to discourage others who may wish to have interaction in activism and converse out, Masuka mentioned.

“He has to sleep on the floor and we have had a very cold winter,” mentioned Mtetwa.

Sikhala is being held in a single cell sometimes used for prisoners thought of harmful, she mentioned, and was shackled each time he modified location.

An activist within the Movement for Democratic Change and now a senior official within the Citizens Coalition for Change, Sikhala faces as much as 10 years behind bars if convicted.

He is due in court docket for a bail listening to on Monday, after a number of earlier failed bids to safe his launch.

But Mtetwa was sceptical of his probabilities, saying that unbiased judges had been sidelined, disciplined or dismissed underneath Mnangagwa.

“The point is not so much to have him prosecuted, but to harass him and to keep him in custody for as long as possible,” she mentioned.