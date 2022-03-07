‘It’s Worse Than You See’: Minnesotan Desperate To Rescue Elderly Parents From Ukraine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lena Bly has been glued to her tv, looking for out what’s taking place outdoors her household’s residence greater than 5,000 miles away.

“It’s worse than you see,” Bly stated.

She grew up in Ukraine, however moved to the Twin Cities greater than 15 years in the past when she received married. Her mother and father nonetheless reside in Kharkiv.

“My mom, she cannot walk,” she stated.

Bly’s mom, who she most popular to not present pictures of for her security, was within the hospital for a surgical procedure in Kharkiv when the bombings began in Ukraine.

The hospital was evacuated when her mom was nonetheless recovering, unable to stroll. Now Bly’s aged mother and father have been hiding of their basement.

“My biggest concern is they’re there by themselves, two people in their 80s, and they don’t have anyone to come and get them,” she stated.

Bly has been speaking to her mother and father every single day, who’re listening to bombs outdoors however don’t have any web or tv to know what’s happening. The warmth stopped working, they usually don’t have any technique to get meals.

Bly is desperately looking for a technique to get them in another country to security. She’s making an attempt to offer her mother and father hope.

“I said, ‘I’ll get you out! I’ll get you out!’” she stated. “I don’t know how I can do this, I feel very hopeless.”

Bly’s buddies try to boost funds to offer to the household towards their trigger.